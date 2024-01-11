Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her curves in stunning swimsuit; see jaw-dropping PIC

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a name that needs no introduction! Over the years, this beautiful actress impressed fans with her acting prowess and emerged as one of the most successful actresses. Fans witnessed her unfiltered and powerful real persona during her stint in Bigg Boss 16. Apart from her talent, Priyanka is the audience's favorite star, and her style statement never disappoints the fashion police.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's PIC in stunning swimsuit:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary never fails to set the internet on fire with her social media posts. Be it her interesting reels, glamorous snaps in traditional wear, or stylish photos in stunning dresses, her fashion game has always been on point. Today, while clearing her old drafts, Priyanka thought of treating her followers by sharing an old picture of hers.

In this snap, the Bigg Boss 16 star is seen flaunting her flawless curves and making jaws drop as she poses in an animal-printed bikini. This picture seems to be a candid one as Priyanka is looking at the opposite side while lying on a rock. With light focused on her fabulous physique, it is impossible for one to take their eyes off this beauty. Sharing these snaps, she captioned, "Clearing some hot draft."

Take a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's post here-

Advertisement

Isn't she stunning? This picture created quite abuzz on the internet and fans and friends couldn't stop but praise Priyanka. Taking over the comment section of the post, Tina Datta wrote, "Bhaisaaaabbb (fire emoticons)," Rajiv Adatia commented, "Wowzerrrrrr (fire emoticons) aag laga di bhaiyaaaaa," and so on the comments continued.

About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's upcoming project:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is all set to win the hearts of the audience again as she is gearing up for her first web show Dus June Ki Raat. The web show will be produced by Sachin Mohite under the banner of Jaasvand Entertainment and co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor. This is the first time Priyanka will be seen sharing the screen space with Tusshar Kapoor. Dus June Ki Raat will be released on Jio Cinema and ALT Balaji.

Speaking about her previous assignments, Priyanka has been a part of Udaariyaan and several other music videos.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Choudhary, Elvish Yadav, Aishwarya Sharma, and others show support for Abhishek Kumar