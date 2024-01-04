Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Choudhary, Elvish Yadav, Aishwarya Sharma, and others show support for Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17 is creating a buzz due to the intense argument between Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar. The previous episode was full of drama as the three engaged in a heated fight, with Isha Malviya causing a major commotion.

Samarth and Isha continuously provoked Abhishek, resulting in a tense situation. When Abhishek couldn't control his anger anymore, he attempted to slap Samarth inside the house amidst the argument.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary posts a cryptic clue

From participating in Bigg Boss to watching the show, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is an ardent fan of the controversial reality show. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress dropped a note that seemed to be hinting at Samarth Jurel's behavior towards Abhishek Kumar. Priyanka wrote, "Itna sataogey toh thappad toh khaogey’ IYKYK."

Have a look at her story:

Well, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant is not the only one to come out in support of Abhishek Kumar. Previously, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh spoke in favor of Kumar.

Aishwarya Sharma slams Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel

Following her eviction from the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma has constantly been sharing her opinions about the contestants on social media and other public platforms. This time, she took a dig at Isha Malviya's game plan and slammed the Udaariyaan actress for her actions.

Aishwarya Sharma penned, "Wah isha itna jaldi toh rottiyan nahi palatati jitna jaldi aap palatati ho ye ladki kisi ki nahi hai..sabne dekha aur sabko pata chal gaya..chintu ke saath milke itna poke kiya ki insaan haath uthane pe majboor ho gaya.. wah wah kya baat hai. itna bhi mat giro ki uth ke chal na paao. Stay strong bro @aebyborntoshine."

Look at the story here:

Kamya Panjabi supports Abhishek Kumar

It is no surprise that Kamya Panjabi is vocal about her thoughts about Bigg Boss 17 and its contestants. She keeps sharing her opinions on social media. Most recently, she expressed her apparent disappointment in Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for poking Abhishek Kumar and showed her support for him.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kamya wrote, "Poking se bahot aage nikal gaye hai yeh log, this is pure harrasment!!! And nobody is stopping this shit… how sad is that. Season 13 yaad aagaya…."

Anita Hassanandani feels 'super bad' for Abhishek Kumar

Like several other actors who spoke in favor of Abhishek Kumar, Anita Hassanandani also expressed her concern about the Udaariyaan actor. Reacting to the aggressive fight between Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame wrote, "I feel super bad for Abhishek! Someone needs to take up for him #BB17."

Take a look at the tweet:

Elvish Yadav's tweet for Abhishek Kumar

Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and created history. He keeps treating fans with his videos and killer looks. Lately, he reacted to the aggressive fight between Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar. Elvish wrote, "No Doubt Chintu Is Entertaining Sometimes but The Way Isha And Chintu Poke Abhishek Is Not Healthy. #biggboss17."

Samarth Jurel's revelations about Abhishek Kumar

In the past episode, Samarth revealed that Abhishek has been suffering from mental health issues and even underwent treatment for the same. During the fight, Samarth brought up Abhishek's mental health topic to provoke him while Kumar tried to defend himself.

