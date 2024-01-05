Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan shoots for new project with 'Thala Legend' MS Dhoni'; see PICS

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan has been in work mode after his stint in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show. MC Stan's music continues to resonate with the masses and continues to inspire the youth of India making him an undisputable youth icon. After his huge win, MC Stan has been seen attending events, doing nationwide tours for his fans, and doing other projects as well. The rapper and reality show winner has now shot for something interesting with cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka MS Dhoni.

MC Stan shoots with MS Dhoni:

A few minutes back, MC Stan took to his social media handle and shared a series of pictures with MS Dhoni. In these snaps, Stan and MS Dhoni both are seen sporting black suits. In the first picture, MS Dhoni and MC Stan are seen shaking hands whereas in the second photo, we can see them making the 'P' signature with their hand. Sharing a glimpse of these fun moments with MS Dhoni, MC Stan wrote, "Shot something cool with Thala Legend @mahi7781."

Take a look at MC Stan's post here-

While more details about their upcoming project are still kept under wraps. Speaking about MC Stan, the rapper recently made his Bollywood playback singing debut in the Salman Khan-produced film Farrey. The film is directed by Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, and Zeyn Shaw, among others. It was released on the big screens on November 24, 2023.

To promote this song, MC Stan also graced the ongoing season of Bigg Boss which is Bigg Boss 17. During his appearance, MC Stan gave a piece of advice to his close friend Munawar Faruqui who is a contestant on Bigg Boss 17. Stan advised him that he should start playing smart. Munawar took the advice and said he would up his game.

For the unversed, during his stint in Bigg Boss 16, the rapper shared a close bond with Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Abdu Rozik. Known to be the 'mandali' of the season, the group stayed in contact even after the show. They were often spotted at parties and events together.

