Bigg Boss serves as a platform designed to showcase the authentic personalities of its participants and boost the fan base of the contestants. MC Stan is a prime example of someone who gained fame and popularity through his appearance on the show.

He emerged victorious in Bigg Boss 16, and now, he is generating buzz in the community by sharing a mysterious and surprising message on his social media account.

MC Stan to quit rapping

Just a few minutes ago, MC Stan updated his Instagram story and shared a cryptic note. Through his short note, the Bigg Boss 16 winner announced that he would be quitting rapping. The note read, "Mein rap chodhne wala hoon (red heart emoji) (I'm going to quit rapping)."

Check out MC Stan's story here:

For the unversed, MC Stan enjoys a huge fan following. He is known for his rapping skills and fiery lyrics creation. His music resonates with the masses and continues to inspire the youth. This is the reason that he is an undisputable youth icon who travels around doing various shows and tours.

With Alizeh Agnihotri starrer Farrey, MC Stan landed his Bollywood playback singing debut. To promote his song, he even appeared alongside Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17. During his time on the Bigg Boss 17 stage, the rapper talked to Munawar Faruqui and shared a piece of advice with him.

MC Stan was one of those contestants on Bigg Boss 16 who made headlines for his dynamic personality. He shared a friendly and close bond with Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. This means that the singer was a part of the 'mandali' group.

MC Stan's last music video

Released on March 8th, 2024, MC Stan's latest music video is titled 'Numb.' Penned and composed by Stan himself, Numb features an animated video. Unlike other music videos, it has a quirky music. It was released on his official YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan shoots for new project with 'Thala Legend' MS Dhoni'; see PICS