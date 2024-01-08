Bigg Boss 17, 8 Jan: Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui argue over latter taking stand for Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17, 8 Jan 2024: Tonight's episode started with lots of fights and ugly spats. Be it the heated argument between Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar or the aggressive conversation between Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain, the episode seemed interesting. Speaking of the latter incident, Vicky feels that Ankita Lokhande calls him wrong because of Munawar Faruqui.

Vicky Jain feels Munawar Faruqui doesn't take a stand when required

In the last episode, when Abhishek Kumar targeted Ankita Lokhande and commented on her, Munawar Faruqui intervened and argued with him, taking her side. Today, dragging the issue, Vicky Jain talks to Munawar and asks why he took a stand for Ankita Lokhande if it was her matter. He apparently blames the comedian for forming a bad image of him before his wife.

Vicky says, "When you felt that Abhishek went against Ankita, you immediately showed up in her support but did not take a stand for yourself whenever he did the same to you." To this, Munawar replies, "It happened by mistake." Further, Vicky tells him not to fight for Ankita as she doesn't let him support her. Confronting the Pavitra Rishta actress, Vicky Jain comments, "You tell me to stay away from your matters, but you are letting Munawar speak in your favor."

Taking the conversation ahead, he adds, "It clearly appears that you are doing all this to gain her trust. I don't want to feel this way for you. I have always liked you and told you, but I did not like this, bro. You should take a stand when you feel the right time. This was not the right time; it was not your fight today. It was her fight. It was my fight."

While Munawar keeps explaining that Abhishek Kumar did wrong, Vicky questions Faruqui about not speaking anything when the Udaariyaan actor initially committed mistakes. Later, Vicky Jain loses his cool at Ankita Lokhande and comments on how she shuts him up whenever he tries talking but allows others to do the same. Continuing to express his thoughts on Munawar Faruqui's behavior towards Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain advises the comedian to take a stand for himself and later take others' stand as it is letting Ankita feel that Munawar Faruqui is improving himself for her.

