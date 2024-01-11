Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal on Samarth Jurel-Isha Malviya's intimacy: 'Samarth ne hath daal diya uske galat jagah'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual content.

Anurag Dobhal, aka The UK07 rider, who was a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast. While talking to the couple, Anurag expressed his concern about the show's changing format, contestants, and experience staying inside the Bigg Boss house. Anurag also shared shocking details about the unmarried couple staying inside Bigg Boss's house.

Anurag Dobhal shares his views on Samarth Jurel-Isha Malviya's intimacy

While talking to Bharti and Haarsh, Anurag Dobhal shared his thoughts on the most discussed issue of the season, Abhishek Kumar slapping Samarth Jurel. During this, Anurag mentioned how the parents of the contestants are also dealing with mental trauma because of what is shown on the show. He added, "I had seen Isha's father's video. (Joins his hands) He's saying, 'send my daughter back.'"

Further, Anurag explained, "Voh (Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya) bache hai. Unhone national Television pe kiss kar diya. Samarth ne haath daal diya uske galat jage, you know idar udar. Voh videos dekha maine internet pe. Unhe lag rha hai ki ye sab kuch mazak hai. Lekin maa baap ko sharam, sir jhuka ke jab bahar chalna padta hai na, jab society bolti hai ki 'Aapki beti kya kar rahi hai national Television pe', 'Aapke bete ne kya kar diya'. Samarth ne uski gardan pe jaa kar kiss kar deta hai, kabhi kuch kar deta hai. Voh bohot vulgur lagta hai."

(They (Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya) are kids. They kissed on national Television. Samarth had put his hand in the wrong place. I had seen videos on the internet. They think all this is a joke. Their parents step out, and society questions them, 'What is your daughter doing on national Television?' What is your son doing?' Samarth kisses Isha on her neck or does something similar. All this looks vulgar).

Watch the video here-

Bharti Singh then questions Anurag, "Samarth knows that there are cameras, right?" Anurag then explained, "People do such things to get captured. But somewhere, because of the life in the show, we have forgotten our real lives. The show will end in a month, but what about your reputation after that?"

Anurag then shares with Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa that it is Isha Malviya's fault in this situation, as she allows Samarth to do this on national television. He continued, "I won't blame Samarth here. Isha is a girl. A girl knows her dignity and also knows how much she should allow a boy."

He added, "We have seen this in our parents. There's always a respect level. We come from a background where my mother never raised her voice in front of my father. She has always maintained her dignity. It is not always a boy's fault; a girl should also keep her dignity."

Bharti, Haarsh, and Anurag discuss how if a girl denies doing such a thing, then no boy will touch her. Anurag elaborates, "It's understandable that you are a couple, but you should know that your parents are watching you on National Television."

He revealed how his sister still doesn't talk to her friends (boy) on the phone in front of him because there's always dignity maintained. Anurag also shared how people cannot watch Bigg Boss with their families now because of the content the show delivers.

