Anurag Dobhal reveals ordeals post eviction from Bigg Boss 17; 'sat inside a cupboard, wanted to stay aloof

One of the most talked about evictions from the Bigg Boss 17 house has been that of Anurag Dobhal. A biker and YouTuber popularly known as UK 07 Rider and Babu Bhaiya, entered the show with a massive support and fan following, whom he lovingly calls Bro Sena.

While Anurag's point of view and opinions were not considered important in the show, he did have the crowd's support, resulting in him dodging the elimination for months. However, after throwing off the decision on the housemates, Bigg Boss evicted Anurag Dobhal from the show. Anurag revealed many secrets about the show in a recent podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Anurag Dobhal talks about the aftermath of his eviction from Bigg Boss 17

In the podcast, Anurag revealed that post-eviction, every contestant is kept in a hotel for a day before the media interviews are conducted, however, in his case, the makers held him for two days and denied him access to phone or any information about his family. He mentioned asking the team about his parents' well-being, but they declined the information citing protocol issues.

Anurag revealed that he was in the hostel for two long days, all alone, and was going through a mental trauma. He mentioned sitting inside the wardrobe of the hotel room for an hour and praying for it to get over. He revealed wanting to stay aloof and not meet anyone. Anurag further revealed that he longed to know about his parents and their well-being.

Anurag Dobhal on parents' medical history

Anurag revealed that the reason he was so concerned about his parents was because of their medical conditions. He narrated incidents when he was away from home and his parents didn't inform him about major health issue they faced because they didn't want to hinder his career.

Anurag mentioned when Bigg Boss denied showing his parents' video on the Diwali special episode, he freaked out and all sorts of negative thoughts started crossing his mind. Later, in one of the instances, Bigg Boss also stated that Dobhal's family denied visiting the house. This yet again left him in deep thoughts about his family's well-being.

Anurag Dobhal says he won peoples' hearts

Furthermore, Anurag revealed how a waiter in the hotel helped him calm himself down a little. He asked a waiter about his family and the waiter knew Dobhal and informed him that his family was fine and everything was normal. Finally, Dobhal heaved a sigh of relief and mentioned being able to sleep peacefully that night.

Anurag Dobhal on show and makers having no humanity

In the conversation, Anurag revealed that the makers don't care about a person's mental health and show no humanity whatsoever. They focus on breaking a person down and get reactions from the same.

Anurag Dobhal on makers playing with Abhishek Kumar's fragile mental health

Anurag also revealed that apart from him, Abhishek Kumar is also facing a lot of issues inside the house. He is being triggered and poked for seeking medical treatment.

He mentioned that Isha Malviya's parents would also feel ashamed seeing them get physically intimate on the show. He emphasized that it will be difficult for her parents to face the society after watching their daughter in that light on the national television.

