Bigg Boss 17: UK07 rider aka Anurag Dobhal's reaction to his exit from the house; calls eviction 'unfair'

The New Year celebrations in the Bigg Boss 17 house were a blast, and all the contestants had a great time. However, the inmates had to face elimination, too.

Following the twist of double eviction on the last Weekend Ka Vaar, The UK07 Rider, aka Anurag Dobhal, is now out of the house. The sudden eviction in the last episode left him shocked. Recently, his team reacted to his elimination from the show and questioned the makers.

Anurag Dobhal team's response to his eviction from Bigg Boss 17

Taking to his Instagram story, Anurag Dobhal's team members uploaded his reaction to his eviction from the Bigg Boss 17 house. The social media story read, "We all love him. Brosena be proud of babu bhaiya. Jab voting se nahi hara pae to gande game khele gae. History likhdi hai. Biggboss VS UK07 Rider. Akela banda jo nahi dara or izzjat leke aaya. Dar se bahar nikala warna trophy idhar hi thi (When he could not be defeated by voting, dirty games were played. History has been written. The only guy who did not fear and came out with respect. He was taken out of fear otherwise the trophy was here)."

Look at the story here:

In the further slide, it again expressed his disappointment in his eviction. The note said, "Unfair gande game se nikala hai. History likhdi hai bhai ne. Biggboss ko khud nikalna pada (Has been eliminated through an unfair and bad game. He has written history. Bigg Boss had to evict him)."

How was Anurag Dobhal eliminated?

In the past episode, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to gather in the common area for the nomination task. But there was a certain twist. The Master of the house announced that the right to nominate other contestants belongs to current and ex-captains. With this instruction, only Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, and Aoora were allowed to mention the names of those they felt to be less deserving than the other contestants.

While Munawar took Anurag Dobhal's name, Isha Malviya nominated Ayesha Khan. Lastly, Aoora took Abhishek Kumar's name for nomination, mentioning that he doesn't perform house duties. Following the nominations, a few inmates were seen having arguments with Anurag and mocking him for being overconfident.

Later, the nominated contestants, i.e. Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal, and Abhishek Kumar, were called into the activity area. Bigg boss asked them to wear a belt that would let them feel a shock in their body whenever any housemate would mention their name. The contestants were called one by one and were asked to choose between the three nominated housemates whom they thought did not deserve to stay in the house.

Since Anurag's name was taken for more number of times compared to Ayesha and Abhishek, the UK 07 Rider was eliminated immediately. He was emotional while saying goodbye to Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar in the activity area. Meanwhile, Anurag had a special note for Mannara Chopra. Dobhal asked Abhishek to tell her that she is her best friend and loves her like anything.

More about Bigg Boss 17

Since Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale, the controversial reality show is expected to introduce intriguing and gripping twists for the housemates. Hosted by Salman Khan, it recently witnessed a double eviction, which led to the elimination of Dhawan and Neil Bhatt. As of now, 10 contestants are locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.