Bigg Boss 17: Elimination to take place after roast task; Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and others in trouble

As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 17 is all set for a roasting task wherein the contestants will be seen taking digs at their inmates. We had already informed our viewers that the scriptwriter of The Kapil Sharma Show, Vankush Arora, will enter the house to help contestants prepare a roast script. Bigg Boss will also announce that the contestants will have to perform their roasts in front of fans and viewers.

Amidst laughter and satire, the task will end with a major twist: contestants will decide to eliminate one contestant from the nominated housemates.

Bigg Boss announces a surprise eviction

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, the contestants have a great time performing their roasts in front of the fans and viewers. The evening doesn't end on a happy note as Bigg Boss further announces that based on fan votes, one contestant will be evicted from the show.

Bigg Boss announces that he didn't just make such a huge set-up for the contestants and their performances. The set-up was also created for an upcoming elimination process. He announced that the fans will have to vote for their favorite contestants and stamp an 'accepted' mark on the contestants they want on the show. The person with the least 'accepted' stamps will be eliminated.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17-

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar

As informed by Pinkvilla, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will be hosted by Salman Khan. The family members of the contestants will be seen appearing on the show. Ankita Lokhande's mother, Abhishek Kumar's mother, Isha Malviya's father, Vicky Jain's Bhabhi, Munawar Faruqui's sister, and Mannara Chopra's sister will be seen gracing the show.

Along with the family members, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya cast Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will also be a part of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The Jhakas actor of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor, is also said to grace the show.

With a surprise eviction happening before Weekend Ka Vaar, it will be interesting to see if Salman Khan will evict another contestant towards the end of the episode.



