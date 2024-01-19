Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Munawar Faruqui roasts Vicky Jain; says, 'Yahaan par biwi ke naam pe hai'

Bigg Boss 17 will witness an interesting twist in the upcoming episodes of the show. The makers have introduced an interesting roast task for the top 8 contestants of the show.

As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, the show will soon have an interesting task wherein contestants will roast their competitors in the show. The promo of the task is out and people are loving the same.

Munawar Faruqui roasts Vicky Jain

Munawar Faruqui, known for his satire and comedy, will be seen doing what he does best- comedy. In the task, Munawar will be seen taking the centre stage and giving it back to Vicky Jain in fun and laughter. The rapper-comedian will be seen reminding the businessman that he is on the show only because he is an actor's husband.

He said, "Jhagde mein Vicky Bhai ne meko bola tha ke tere jaise 200 mere yaha kaam pe hai. But mai toh ek hi insaan ko jaanta hu jo yaha pe biwi ke naam pe hai. (Vicky Bhai told me that he has 200 employees like me under him. However, I know only one person who's on the show because of his wife's name.)"

Have a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 17 here-

Advertisement

Munawar Faruqui further added, "Ankita always bolti hai kii TV unka maayka hai. Yeh Jamai kuch zyada din nahi rukk gaya yaha. (Ankita always says that TV is her maternal house, didn't this son-in-law stay at her maternal house for too long?)"

Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain's bond in Bigg Boss 17

Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain bonded well at the beginning of the show. They were often known as the two masterminds of the show. However, during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan revealed their strategies in front of everyone. While the duo had issues with each other, they brushed it under the carpet and were cordial. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Vicky always told Ankita that he doesn't like the way she sits with Munawar for long hours, holds his hand, and often hugs him. After these complaints from Vicky, Munawar, and Ankita started to maintain a distance from each other.

Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain locked horns

In the recent episode, Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui went all out against each other when Munawar was trying to get the buckets from the rooftop by climbing a tree. Vicky had hidden the buckets so that Team A couldn't use them in the torture task. Vicky pulled Munawar down from the tree, almost hurting him and this created a major fight between them.

For the first time, Vicky and Munawar got into an ugly spat and said things to each other. Vicky tried to embarrass Munawar over his personal matter including Ayesha Khan while Munawar told him to behave himself as he was giving stress to someone (hinting at Ankita Lokhande).

Nomination process of the week

The nominations this week were to be determined by the torture task. Team A consisting of Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, and Mannara Chopra performed the task well. However, Team B tried to play smart and hid all the spices, buckets, and other things that could be used to torture them by the other team.

Bigg Boss announced Team B's strategy as unethical and unfair and gave the power to disqualify them to Team A. Team A pounced up on the opportunity and disqualified the other team, nominating them.

Advertisement

This week Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan are nominated for elimination.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ankita Lokhande's mom, Vicky Jain's bhabhi, Shahid Kapoor to make appearances