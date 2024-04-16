Is it the end of Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's relationship? The Bigg Boss 17 fame couple have been sparking headlines today for not a good reason! Isha and Samarth's relationship has been in the headlines ever since they did the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. The rumors of them dating were in the air even before the couple entered the show.

Isha entered Bigg Boss 17 as a contestant, she was shocked to the core to see Samarth as a wild card on the show. After being in denial for many days, Isha finally accepted being in a relationship with Samarth on national television. Ever since then their bond has been going strong until now.

Have Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel broken up?

Now, we recently discovered that all is not good between Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel as both have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Yes, that's right! The couple, who has an active social media presence and a massive fan following of millions, has now stopped following one another.

While we don't the reason why Isha and Samarth Jurel decided to take this big step, their fans have raised many speculations and think that it is the end of Isha and Samarth's relationship.

Take a look at PICS here-

Speaking about Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, the couple was last seen together at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Holi bash. The duo was seen dancing together and several videos from the Holi celebration went viral. In one of the viral videos, Samarth and Isha's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar were seen dancing together. This video went viral like wildfire and fans showered immense love on their strange bond.

For the uninformed, Isha Malviya was in a relationship with Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar before dating Samarth. After her relationship with Abhishek hit rock bottom, the actress found love again in Samarth on the sets of Udaariyaan. However, they never confessed to being in a relationship until Bigg Boss 17.

During their stint in Bigg Boss 17, the couple locked horns several times with Abhishek Kumar and were even accused of bullying him. One of the most controversial scenarios happened when Abhishek lost his calm and slapped Samarth. While Abhishek was ousted from the show for being physically violent, he was brought back after receiving support from fans and a few contestants.

Workwise, Isha Malviya will soon be seen alongside Parth Samthaan in an untitled project.

