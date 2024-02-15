Trigger Warning: The article contains details about murder

Sana Raees Khan, a popular lawyer and contestant of Bigg Boss 17, is set to appear in an upcoming documentary about the Sheena Bora murder case. The documentary, titled The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, will showcase Sana's insights and thoughts on the case. With her firsthand experience in handling high-profile cases, Sana's perspective will surely add depth to the project.

Sana was associated with the case as she appeared in the court in favor of Indrani Mukerjea, the main accused in the murder case. Her involvement in the case became her claim to fame as she got many other cases after that. The law professional was later called to participate in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Sana Raees Khan bags the documentary on the Sheena Bora murder case

As a criminal lawyer, Sana Raees Khan brings a unique perspective to the documentary, adding depth to the narrative surrounding the central figure, Indrani Mukerjea. The documentary itself promises an exclusive and candid account, providing viewers with a firsthand look into Indrani Mukerjea's intriguing story, replete with mystery and complex legal battles.

Have a look at the teaser of The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth-

More about the Sheena Bora murder mystery

Sheena Bora, an executive of Mumbai Metro One went missing on 24th April 2012. Her boyfriend Rahul Khanna claimed that she was missing while her sister Indrani Mukerjea claimed that she moved to the US and thus didn't file a missing FIR. Later, it was revealed that Sheena was not Indrani's sister (as claimed by her), she was her daughter from her first husband.

After three years of Bora missing, the police arrested Indrani along with her present husband Sanjeev Khanna, and the driver for allegedly abducting and murdering Bora.

About Sana Raees Khan in Bigg Boss 17

Sana Raees Khan entered the show as a contestant and initially, found it difficult to make bonds. However, in a week, Khan developed a bond with Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Aryaa, and Mannara Chopra among others. She had tiffs with Ankita Lokhande, but she sorted out the differences with her soon.

