Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain share romantic dance performance clip

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain recently posted their amazing performance from the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 17 on Instagram. They were seen dancing romantically in Bollywood style to the song Suraj Hua Maddham. Their performance truly showcased the strong bond they share. From intense clashes to a beautiful romantic ending, their dance said it all.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain groove to Suraj Hua Maddham

Talk of the town Bigg Boss 17 couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain grooved on the Suraj Hua Maddham song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in the Grand Finale episode. The couple's journey had been a rollercoaster ride throughout the season. Despite facing several backlashes, the couple managed to keep their bond alive. Recently, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain shared their romantic Bigg Boss Grand Finale performance on their Instagram handles, captioned, 'Moment that was straight Outta Dharma.’ The performance purely defines their every emotion.

Recently, Karan Johar was seen in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 17, where he took a stand for the Pavitra Rishta actress. Undoubtedly, Ankita and Vicky have ruled Bigg Boss Season 17.

Watch Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's video here

Vicky Jain's post eviction support

Husband Vicky Jain was evicted in the last week of Bigg Boss 17, giving the top five finalists to the reality show. Meanwhile, the Pavitra Rishta actress made it to the top five. Nevertheless, Vicky never stopped supporting her.

The 39-year-old actress and Bigg Boss 17 finalist got emotional on her husband Vicky's eviction. The couple's separation on the show was overwhelming. Their relationship depicts all the couples who fight but love each other unconditionally.

After Bigg Boss 17 concluded, Ankita and Vicky threw a party to celebrate their bond with their friends and loved ones. Earlier, husband Vicky was seen partying with fellow Bigg Boss Season 17 contestants post-eviction.

From Pavitra Rishta to Bigg Boss now bollywood

Right after Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande will be seen on big screens on 22nd March 2024, in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a Randeep Hooda directorial. Prior to this, Ankita has been part of a few Bollywood movies like - Last Coffee, Manikarnika and Baaghi 3. The actress gives credit to Bigg Boss 17 for this upcoming movie. Ankita made her debut in the Ekta Kapoor-produced TV soap opera Pavitra Rishta in 2009.

