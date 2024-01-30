PICS: Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain enjoy with close friends; twin in black as they party

When it comes to the contestants of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain made quite a stir with their rocky relationship on the show. They were constantly caught up in intense arguments, and it seemed like they would fight over anything.

However, now that Bigg Boss 17 is over, the couple has returned to their respective homes. Despite finishing as the third runner-up, Ankita Lokhande is still cherishing her journey.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain host a party

On the grand finale night, when the contestants' fate was being revealed, Ankita Lokhande got evicted at the fourth spot. The Pavitra Rishta actress is now out of the controversial house and recently hosted a party where she is seen looking absolutely amazing and having fun with her industry friends.

Actress Srishty Rode was also invited to the party. Dropping a few pictures with the Bigg Boss 17 finalist Ankita Lokhande on social media, she wrote, "Baki kare shine Tu kare Glow You were not there to show how perfect you’re! Your imperfections make you who you are and you are beautiful my love ! We are super proud of you! You’re the winner for us baby Well played @lokhandeankita love you"

Have a look at the post here:

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram story, Ankita's co-actor from Pavitra Rishta, Mrinalini Tyagi also dropped adorable pictures with her. Reflecting friendship goals, their goofy poses speak volumes. Their big smiles did not go unnoticed either. In another snap, we can see Vicky Jain happily posing along with Ankita and Mrinalini.

Look at the photos here:

In the photo, while Ankita is wearing a black color dress, Vicky Jain twins with her by donning a black shirt and pants.

Well, recently, Vicky Jain hosted a few parties at his house after his mid-week eviction ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 finale. The pictures from the party night went viral on social media, where he was seen posing with Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan. And here's the interesting part, Ankita Lokhande got to know about all this from none other than Rohit Shetty himself, who paid a visit to Bigg Boss 17.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar reunites with Udaariyan actors Ankit, Priyanka, and others