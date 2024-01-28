Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Vicky Jain’s mom makes Ankita Lokhande take a promise, ‘Aise show mein na aao’

The most controversial reality show in India, Bigg Boss 17, unfolded a wide range of drama and emotions to its ardent viewers. While it was apparent for contestants to hit the headlines because of their controversial stay inside the house, their family members also grabbed the limelight this time.

Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law, Rajani Jain, in particular, created a significant buzz after her appearance on the show. She appeared on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 and compelled Ankita to make a promise to her.

Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law graces Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

During the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, Vicky Jain's mother and Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law appeared and showed her support for the Pavitra Rishta actress. Host Salman Khan engaged in a fun conversation with Rajani Jain. He teased her and asked if she was upset about Ankita reaching the finals, not Vicky. Salman compared her to Lalita Pawar and also informed that she has grown quite popular.

Further in the interaction, Salman Khan asked Ankita Lokhande and her mother-in-law to make some promises to each other. Ankita pledged to care for her family and mother-in-law and stay with Vicky all her life.

Furthermore, Ranjana Jain asked Ankita to never participate in a show like Bigg Boss. She stated, "Aise show mein na aao' jahan parivaar ki izzat mitti mein mil jaae (Don't come on a show where you spoil family's name)." Ankita got upset with her words, and in her reply, she said, "I am a part of this industry, mumma. I am proud of it."

About Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale started off on a lighter note with comedians Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Sudesh Lehri cheering up the contestants with their hilarious punches. Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry's, also entered the house to play an exciting game with the housemates.

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra made it to the list of top 5 finalists on Bigg Boss 17.

