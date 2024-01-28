Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Aishwarya Sharma-Ankita Lokhande lock horns; Neil Bhatt shares opinion about latter

India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 17, offered a wide range of drama and emotions to its ardent fan base. While we saw many contestants forming a strong bond, some could not see eye to eye. Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande were two participants who were seen having massive fights with each other. Most recently, during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, the two actresses got into a war of words during a task.

Aishwarya Sharma-Ankita Lokhande lock horns

During the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, International star and Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik joined Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to entertain the contestants. The trio played Burger task with the housemates. They gave an interesting list of ingredients to ex-contestants and asked them to make a burger out of it for one of the finalists of their choice.

Haarsh called Aishwarya Sharma and asked her to make a burger for Ankita Lokhande. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame went on to add Sharam Naam ki Cheese (Shame named Cheese) and Khadoos Kheera (Snobbish Cucumber) to Ankita's bun. The Pavitra Rishta actress pointed her out and said that both of them have a similar nature. However, Aishwarya didn't agree with her. She quoted, “Mujhe nahi lagta. Mein jhooth nahi bolti, palatti nahi hun apni baaton se (I don't feel like that. I don't lie, neither do I go back on my words)."

Furthermore, Aishwarya added Kadva Karela (Bitter Gourd) and Mean Mayo to the bun, stating that she finds Ankita bitter and selfish. The last ingredients that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame chose was Chatu Chutney (Licker Sauce) and Dogla Dhaniya (Dual-faced Coriander). She said Ankita blabbers a lot about playing the game with her heart and is always confused about what to say and what not to say.

In another segment, Haarsh called eliminated contestants and asked them to choose one of the finalists they wanted to slap. Neil Bhatt came and made Ankita Lokhande sit on the chair. While giving slaps to Ankita, Neil stated, "Yeh mujhe nihayati battameez lagti hain, jhoothi lagti hain aur mujhe bohot spineless lagti hain yeh (I find her rude, liar and spineless). She does not mean whatever she says."

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra made it to the finale race of Bigg Boss 17.

