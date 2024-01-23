Bigg Boss 17, Jan 22: Vicky Jain bows down to apologize to wife Ankita Lokhande; 'I'm here because of her'

Bigg Boss 17, January 22 episode: In tonight's episode, the six finalists of Bigg Boss Season 17, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar, were seen answering the media's fiery questions related to their journey in the show. In the press conference, several questions pertaining to Ankita and Vicky's marriage and their bonds with co-contestants were asked.

Vicky Jain apologizes to Ankita Lokhande:

During the press conference, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were asked whether they would opt for couple therapy after their stint on the show. Replying to this, Vicky says, "Therapy yahi hai. Abhi main ghutne mei jaake inko sorry bol dunga (Therapy is here. I will bend down on my knees and say sorry to her)." Vicky then gets on his knees and apologizes to his wife, Ankita, for his behavior throughout the season.

Vicky Jain continues, "Sorry Manku. Meri galtiya hai muje maaf karde (Sorry Ankita, forgive my mistakes). Vicky then explains, "Kyuki mei sach ek baat bolna chahta hu. Bahar bhi ghar pe hum dono hi rehte hai. Toh uss vakt aapko aapki galtiya shayad koi batane wala nahi hota aur aapko samajne bhi nahi aati. (I want to say the truth. We live alone at our house, and there is no one to point out our mistakes. There is no one to explain)."

Advertisement

He adds, "Aaj pehli baar aisa hora hai ki yeh 100 dino mei muje itne saare log aur jab vahi sawal puch rahe hai na toh shayad mei apna lookabck kar rha hu toh muje aisa lag rha hai, Ohh, shayad sach mei uss samay mei muje nahi ehsaas ho paa rha tha. Shayad uss vakt aisi chize ho rahi thi joh bilkul nahi honi chahiye thi

(For the first time in 100 days, I have realized that many people are saying the same thing. Now, when I look back, I feel that something has happened, and I didn't realize it. Maybe something happened that shouldn't have happened)."

Vicky reveals how he is not that person and has stood by Ankita at every point of her life. He adds, "I am so thankful that I am here only because of her. I have never shied away from accepting this." He shares how he got lost in the journey and somewhere ignored their relationship. Vicky again apologizes to Ankita and promises to make it up to her. Ankita gets happy, accepts his apology, and gives a sweet peck on his cheeks.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Is Mannara Chopra invading Ankita Lokhande-Vicky's marriage? Ayesha Khan REVEALS