Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Is Mannara Chopra invading Ankita Lokhande-Vicky's marriage? Ayesha Khan REVEALS

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to wrap up within six days and fans are extremely excited to see the winner of the season. The Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show has been entertaining the audience for three months now and even the last week of the show is the topic of discussion. Recently, two contestants Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya got evicted within one week ahead of the show's grand finale.

Ayesha Khan talks about Mannara Chopra's closeness to Vicky Jain

Pinkvilla recently got into a conversation with evicted contestant Ayesha Khan. We asked her several questions about her experience of living inside the Bigg Boss house. Among all the questions, Ayesha was also asked about her opinion on ex-contestant Sana Raees Khan and Mannara Chopra's closeness with Vicky Jain. She said, "I was inside the house when Mannara's thing was discussed whereas I was not in the house during Sana's discussion."

Ayesha Khan continued, "As far as I have heard, it was again situational and Sana was upset about something. It happened very normally. Speaking about Mannara, then no, I have never felt that Mannara has tried to invade between two people who are a couple. She has a bond with Vicky bhaiya and similarly, Vicky has this bond with her. So it's vice versa."

Watch Ayesha Khan's exclusive interview here-

She continued, "When you allow a person to share that bond then why cannot she keep that friendship? And no I never felt that Mannara is trying to create any kind of problem between Ankita and Vicky."

For the unversed, Mannara Chopra addresses Vicky as bhaiya (brother) but their bond has been evidently bothering his wife Ankita Lokhande. The viewers have witnessed continuous arguments between the couple. Similarly, Vicky's bond with ex-contestant Sana Raees Khan was also discussed too much on the show.

Speaking about Ayesha Khan's eviction, the actress was voted out after receiving less votes from the live audience present in the house. Following Ayesha's eviction, Isha Malviya was the second contestant whose journey ended on the show before reaching the final week.

At present, the top six finalists of Bigg Boss Season 17 are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mahshettey. The grand finale of the show is slated to happen on January 28.

