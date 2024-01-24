Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi and Rajiv Adatia express disappointment over Vicky Jain's eviction in final week

After Isha Malviya's eviction from the Bigg Boss 17 house, the show had its top 6 contestants. However, the mid-week eviction left the inmates shocked. In the latest episode, Vicky Jain had to walk out of the house with the remaining housemates, viz. Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey with their spots confirmed in the finale.

Kamya Panjabi feels Vicky Jain deserved to be in Bigg Boss 17 finale

Although a mid-eviction was shocking for each contestant, it was bitter for Ankita Lokhande. Since Vicky Jain had to face the eviction ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 finale, the Pavitra Rishta actress slipped into an emotional breakdown. On the other hand, Kamya Panjabi also expressed her thoughts on Vicky's eviction.

Needless to say, Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan actress Kamya Panjabi is an ardent fan of Bigg Boss and is quite vocal about her opinion concerning Bigg Boss 17 and its contestants. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actress wrote, "Everything that #Vicky explained to #Mannara n even #Abhishek about his marriage only proves that he is a very good husband n a great human being! He took all the blames on himself n saved his relationship from any more humiliation. God bless you @jainvick"

Advertisement

She also penned, "Woh Vicky Jain ki biwi hai na Ankita lokhande she is in top 5 Aapne apni pehchaan kya khub banai #VickyBhaiya you were amazing in the show,Really njoyed watching you! U definitely deserved to be in top 5 @jainvick but i m sure trophy aapke ghar hi aa rahi hai @anky1912."

Have a look at her tweet:

Besides this, apparently comparing Arun Mashettey's journey to that of Rahul Roy, Kamya tweeted, "How is that that nobody is considering #ArunMahashetty as a competition? Naa ghar ke andar aur naa ghar ke baahar… Waise kisiko Rahul Roy yaad hai? #JustSaying #BB17 @ColorsTV"

For the uninformed, Rahul Roy was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 1. He is an actor known for his performance in Aashiqui, Naseeb, and others.

Rajiv Adatia is unhappy with Vicky Jain's eviction

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia called out Vicky Jain's eviction and shared his thoughts on the same. He wrote, "I think Vicky deserved to be in the top 5 more than Arun! Nothing against Arun but Vicky gave a lot more to the show!!! #bb17."

Rajiv Adatia's tweet:

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna announces wedding date with Karan R Sharma; Ishqbaaaz fame sings in adorable video