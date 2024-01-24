Surbhi Chandna announces wedding date with Karan R Sharma; Ishqbaaaz fame sings in adorable video

Drum rolls, please! Television's sweetheart Surbhi Chandna has announced her wedding date!

The talented actress was rumored to be dating Karan R Sharma and was spotted with him on multiple occasions. However, she was tight-lipped about her relationship. Recently, the actress made a paw-adorable wedding announcement. In the announcement, Surbhi Chandna was seen posing with Karan R Sharma while her wedding information was revealed from her pet's perspective.

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusive information about Surbhi's grand wedding with Karan R Sharma.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan R Sharma to tie the knot in February 2024

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna and Karan R Sharma are set to take the plunge on February 1, 2024. Their wedding will take place in the Pink City Jaipur. To announce their wedding date, Surbhi created a beautiful video. In the video, one can see adorable shots of the couple as Surbhi mentioned that her love story started thirteen years ago. The video also had Surbhi singing a soulful version of the popular song Kahaani Suno.

Have a look at a glimpse of the video here:

The video starts with a quote by Surbhi that reads, "If it's meant to be, it'll be." The video continued with, "Every great love starts with a great story, Ours began 13 years ago. come witness my happily ever after... Save the date, 01.03.2024 and 02.03.2024 Jaipur."

Surbhi and Karan's wedding announcement

When Surbhi Chandna announced her wedding plans recently on social media, her fans and friends shared their excitement over the news and congratulated the couple for their big decision. Arjun Bijlani, Jay Bhanushali, Drashti Dhami, Mahhi Vij, Krishna Mukherjee, and others wrote, "Congratulations." While Qubool Hai co-actress Surbhi Jyoti dropped a series of red hearts and wrote, "Congratulations my Chanduuu."

About Surbhi Chandna and Karan R Sharma's love story

Reportedly, Karan has been quite supportive of Surbhi from her initial days in Mumbai. They kept their relationship under wraps and never spoke about the same for the longest time.

Pinkvilla wishes Surbhi and Karan the heartiest congratulations.

