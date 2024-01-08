Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi asks contestants to move on after they call out Abhishek Kumar again
In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 17, the contestants yet again indulged in a fight with Abhishek Kumar. Ex-contestant of the show Kamya Panjabi sided with him.
The last night's episode of Bigg Boss 17 was filled with fights and controversies. Abhishek Kumar returned to the show after Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan agreed to his return to the show. However, after a task, Abhishek Kumar called out Ankita Lokhande for her hypocrisy. This resulted in a major argument wherein all the contestants including Kumar's good-friend Munawar Faruqui labelled him as ungrateful.
Following the episode, avid watcher of the show and ex-contestant Kamya Panjabi shared her thoughts on the incident.
Kamya Panjabi comes out in Abhishek Kumar's support
Taking to Twitter (now X), Kamya Panjabi mentioned that the contestants didn't understand what Salman Khan tried to explain to them. She also stated that the contestants should not expect Abhishek to not put across his thoughts because he is grateful.
She wrote, "What r these people expecting? Ki #Abhishek inka gulam banke inki seva kare ab?
Yeh log itni galatfemi meh kyu jee rahe hai even after Salman made it so clear ki galti both side se thi aur yeh log khud keh rahe the ki mera bhi haath uth jaata so cut the crap n move on people."
Have a look at Kamya Panjabi's tweet
Salman Khan sided with Abhishek Kumar and lashed out at Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel
In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan sided with Abhishek Kumar and slammed Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya for constantly poking him. He also revealed that Abhishek got support from people and they loved it when he slapped Jurel. This shocked everyone and they went speechless.
Salman Khan unmasked Ankita Lokhande's decision
Salman Khan mentioned how Ankita Lokhande was well aware of the amount of poking done by Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel and still she chose to evict Abhishek Kumar. Khan further mentioned that it was a trick by Bigg Boss to see if Ankita really plays with her heart.
Contestants get Abhishek Kumar back in the game
After asking everyone, with maximum votes (Ankita, Munawar, and Ayesha) Salman Khan announced Abhishek Kumar's re-entry into the show. While Munawar and Ayesha were happy with Kumar's return, Samarth, Isha, Vicky, and Arun were disappointed.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, 7 Jan: Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar loses cool at each other; former calls him 'thankless'
