Bigg Boss 17, 7 Jan: Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar loses cool at each other; former calls him 'thankless'

In today's (Jan 7, 2024) episode, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar got into a fight after the former felt that the actor didn't seem thankful towards Ankita Lokhande, who apparently brought him back into the house. Arguing on the matter, the duo had an ugly verbal spat that led the house to witness another heated argument.

Munawar Faruqui questions Abhishek Kumar’s behavior towards Ankita Lokhande

As per today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Munawar Faruqui came to Abhishek Kumar and said how the latter could not resist showing his true colors in just a few minutes following his re-entry. Landing a quick reply, the Udaariyaan actor questioned his game and explained that Munawar started taking a stand for Ankita Lokhande, all of a sudden.

The actor shared how the Pavitra Rishta actress called him ‘Task Kumar’ and ‘Gulam Kumar’ and hence commented that he also referred to her as ‘Task Lokhande.’ Munawar Faruqui consistently tried explaining the fact that she went against everyone to save him and asked Abhishek if his gratitude had faded away. To this, the latter replied that he already thanked her but would speak when he wanted to make his opinion clear.

Further, Munawar confronted him and tagged Abhishek as ‘thankless.’ The latter asked, “You did not fight before, why are you arguing now?.’ The stand-up comedian angrily answered, “You’ll be the last person I'm fighting with.’ Eventually, the argument turned intense, and the two continued to attack each other with words for a few minutes.

Have a look at Bigg Boss 17 promo:

Samarth Jurel warns Abhishek Kumar not to bring past issues

While Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar were fighting, Isha Malviya landed a comment. The actor came to her and asked why she was commenting in between without any valid point. After a while, Isha told Abhishek that Munawar had always thought about him. The latter answered, “I thought about you too, but now get lost from here.”

Here, Samarth Jurel intervened and warned him, “Who is bringing up the past now? At least listen to Salman sir’s advice.” Lastly, Abhishek clarified that Isha started the conversation and he was talking about the show.

