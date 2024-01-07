Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi expresses her thoughts on Abhishek Kumar's re-entry; slams other contestants

The verbal spats among contestants and growing differences between the inmates are at their peak as Bigg Boss 17 has reached its finale month. The past episodes of physical altercation between Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. The former was apparently evicted from the house as per Ankita Lokhande's decision. But Abhishek has re-entered the house, thereby grabbing much limelight.

Kamya Panjabi on Abhishek Kumar's re-entry

The last few episodes had lots of highlights that grabbed the audience's attention and created headlines. But what became the talk of the town was the heated argument and ugly spat between Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. The former, after getting evicted, has entered the Bigg Boss 17 again.

Sharing her thoughts on the same, actress Kamya Panjabi took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Ek Mauka toh dushman ko bhi de diya jaata hai…. #Abhishek everything that u said n did while leaving was all #BB17 @ColorsTV.”

Since she is an ardent fan of Bigg Boss 17, Kamya keeps revealing her opinions about the show and the game of the contestants. Besides supporting Abhishek Kumar, the actress tweeted, “Excatly jo maine bhi kaha tha KISINE ROKA NAHI aur Sahi kaha Salman sir ne inn gharwalon ka koi opinion nahi hai koi stand nahi hai, naa tab tha naa aaj hai, jahan bheed wahan sab, sabko safe chalna hai… is that a quality of a winner? #BB17 @ColorsTV."

Furthermore, the actress explained how the Udaariyaan actor would have stepped inside the controversial house even though the other contestants had different mindsets. Targeting the housemates, Kamya Panjabi penned, “Arre agar koi bhi haath raise nahi karta tab bhi Abhishek waapas aata koi bata doh inn gharwalon ko #BB17 @ColorsTV.”

Did Kishwer Merchant Rai apparently call Abhishek Kumar ‘hero’?

In the last few days, many actors have extended support to Abhishek Kumar and slammed Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for poking him. Among such celebrities, Kishwer Merchant was also the one who spoke in favor of Kumar. Lately, she has been vocal about her thoughts on Isha, Samarth, and Abhishek’s fight inside the house.

In one of her recent tweets, Kishwer wrote, “Abhishek is back *seeti* Hero Kaun hai pata chal Gaya #BiggBoss17.” Additionally, she tweeted about Isha Malviya and penned, “Isha kisi ki nahi hai bhai.”

Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Samarh Jurel’s fight

In the past episodes, the Udaariyaan actors, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, got into a massive fight, and Samarth Jurel also joined the brawl. Kumar was consistently instigated by Samarth as he mocked the former's mental health and called him ‘Baap ka gutter chaap launda.’ Jurel even threw a blanket on Abhishek and tried putting tissue in his mouth.

Following these incidents, Kumar lost his cool and turned around Samarth to slap him. Later, Ankita Lokhande, the captain of the house, was given the power to decide what punishment should be given to Abhishek. The Pavitra Rishta actress decided to evict him, considering his physical violence. Well, the actor was upset, but his journey apparently ended.

However, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan schooled contestants for supporting Samarth and Isha. Later, the Dabangg actor asked Abhishek Kumar to re-enter the Bigg Boss 17 house.

