Bigg Boss 17: Kishwer Merchant, Kamya Panjabi, Rajiv Adatia talk about torture task and Ankita-Vicky's fights

As Bigg Boss 17 heads for it's finale, the contestants are seen playing the game in the front foot. Fights which were avoided the entire season are seen taking place now. The contestants are now quite exhausted but are keeping their best game forward to claim the winner's trophy.

Audiences and celebrities who follow the show often discuss the same online. And the avid viewers of the show Kishwer Merchant, Kamya Panjabi, Rajiv Adatia yet again took to Twitter (now X) to share their thoughts about the previous episode.

Kishwer Merchant reacts to Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's fights

The last night's episode of Bigg Boss 17 was filled with Ankita and Vicky's constant fights, big statements, and their patch-up.

Kishwer Merchant reacted to the same on social media and wrote, "Bored of their fights .. ek dusre Ko itna sab bolne ke Baad , they laugh for a minute and again start fighting again. (After saying so much to each other, they laught for sometime and again star fighting.)

Have a look at Kishwer Merchant's tweet-

Kamya Panjabi reacts to Ankita- Vicky's fights

Kamya Panjabi took to Twitter and wrote, "Baar baar ek hi baat National Tv par karoge toh uss baat ka baahar mudda banega hi, ghar ki baatien ghar jaakar karo, kya achha laga kya bura laga, clarifications, explainations, insecurities why here? Apne rishton ka yun tamasha naa banao #BB17 ke baahar bhi duniya hai

(If you go on stressing one thing on national TV, it will be discussed outside. Talk about personal matters after going out of the house. Don't make a mockery of the relationship).

Have a look at Kamya Panjabi's tweet here-

Rajiv Adatia on the torture task

Rajiv Adatia, an ex-contestant from season 15, shared his thoughts about the torture task that happened in the previous episode. He wrote, "The way Abhishek, Munawar arun and Manara performed today well done! I did this task in my season! Trust me it’s sooooo hard!!! I lost my voice due to the chilli! It burnt my throat! Well done guys you performed well! 👏 and well don’t to the torturers also u tried your best!"

Talking about the same, Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Mirchi , Masale on the face .. in the eyes!! Wtf !!"

