Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande claims to not see future with husband Vicky Jain; 'He is stuck with me'
In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 17 (January 16, 2023), Ankita Lokhande revealed that she doesn't see a future with husband Vicky Jain. She also asked him to take a break.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's turbulent relationship has been the central topic in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Many aspects of their relationship came to light in the show and as the show is nearing its finale, Ankita and Vicky are trying hard to keep things sorted between them, however, it looks like things are slipping away from their hand.
In last night's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande revealed that she doesn't see a future with her husband Vicky Jain.
Ankita Lokhande shares her thoughts on her relationship with Vicky Jain
In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan Johar revealed that it is easy to understand that Ankita and Vicky's relationship is in a fragile state and that they're walking on thin ice. In the previous episode, Ankita expressed her feelings and revealed that she is insecure and possessive about her husband Vicky Jain. She told Isha that she has seen certain things in her life and thus she doesn't want to lose Vicky.
Later, in the garden area, followed by a fight with Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande said, "Mai nahi dekhti future usske saath" (I don't see a future with him.) She also asked Vicky if he could take a break from the relationship if he wanted. She mentioned that she feels Vicky is stuck with her and the problem lies with her and not him.
Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17-
Ankita Lokhande added that she didn't know Vicky had so many problems but came to know only after coming into the show. The Pavitra Rishta actress added that she feels Vicky is unhappy with her. She said that she can give him his freedom and he can start a new chapter of his life.
While Isha Malviya stood by Lokhande's side, Arun Mashettey understood Jain's stance.
Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui's take on the couple's fight
Abhishek Kumar went to Ankita Lokhande and told her that her level was too high and she should not feel insecure about anything. Ankita appreciated Kumar's words. Audiences witnessed a certain gap between Ankita and Munawar's friendship as Vicky brought it up. Munawar discussed with Ankita her fight with Vicky and asked her to not bother much. Vicky Jain saw them talking.
Abhishek told Munawar that Ankita was trying to cut short the conversation because she didn't want another fight with Vicky Jain about her friendship with him.
Why did Vicky Jain refuse to kiss Ankita Lokhande?
In the previous episodes, Ankita tried to mend things with Vicky by acting lovey-dovey. She got dressed up and playfully gave a kiss to Vicky on his cheeks. However, this became an argument between the couple as Vicky wasn't comfortable with kissing on TV.
He told Ankita that she couldn't expect to put things right with a kiss after not talking to him for the entire day and making faces. Ankita replied that it was just her gesture to sort out their differences.
Ankita Lokhande's confession
Ankita Lokhande revealed that ever since the family members came into the show and gave their feedback, things have taken an ugly turn and she's unable to handle whatever is happening between her and her husband Vicky Jain.
