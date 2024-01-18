Bigg Boss 17: Pooja Bhatt, Kamya Panjabi, and others open up about 'torture task;' praise top 4 finalist

After the most anticipated torture task carried out in the Bigg Boss 17 house, the dose of entertainment for the audience has risen to another level. After the unethical and unfair play by Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya, the reality show grabbed much attention. Many celebrities took to social media and shared their thoughts on the latest nomination task conducted by the master of the house.

Pooja Bhatt lauds Team A members

During the torture task, Bigg Boss announced dividing housemates into two groups; viz. Team A (Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, and Arun Mashettey) and Team B (Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya). The show has received their top four finalists, with Team A directly securing their place in the finale.

Expressing her thoughts on the same, Bigg Boss OTT 2's Pooja Bhatt took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Nothing like a ‘torture’ task to reveal people for what they are. The ones that deserve to be in the finale are #Arun #Abhishek #Mannara & #Munawar. The ‘game’ does not make us Inhuman & toxic. It gives us choices. The rest is upto us. Simple & Oh so revealing. #BiggBoss17."

Look at the tweet here:

Kishwer Merchant expresses her opinion on the torture task

Kishwer Merchant is vocal about her thoughts on Bigg Boss 17 and its contestants. The actress tweeted, "itni kisi team ki kisi season mien nahi phati jitni vicky bhaiya and pyadon ki did they not even think once how foolish they will look by hiding the mirchis and throwing buckets on the roof #BigBoss17"

Besides this, in another tweet, she also wrote, "Bigboss should have said, only Ankita will do this task from team B coz Inka itna Mann hai and still be nominated!! Manzoor?" Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Look at the tweet here:

Kamya Panjabi praises Team A

Undoubtedly, Kamya Panjabi is an ardent fan of Bigg Boss. Whether it is about her participation or being expressive about the current season, the actress barely leaves a chance to share her thoughts on the reality show and the housemates. This time, Kamya, taking to X (formerly Twitter), appreciated Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar Faruqui.

She wrote, "Task is ur chance to shine, to stand out and prove urself a winner… well done #Abhishek #Munawar #Arun #Mannara @ColorsTV #BB17 Arre yeh kya opp team samaan chhupa rahi hai, maidaan meh utarne se pehle hi darr gaye."

Additionally, Kamya Panjabi targeted Ankita Lokhande and questioned her game in the show. The former tweeted, "Ankita was doing so good What has happened to her now? Dint she say sorry to Mannara for linking her with her husband? Then why doing the same again? Woh mera bhai hai woh meri behen hai, kyu apni dosti ko aise rishton ka tag dena pad raha hai? Bas karo n spare #Mannara @ColorsTV."

Look at the tweets here:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Team B hiding spices

In the recent episode, Team B members hid all the spices and things inside the house to prevent themselves from experiencing their own tactics. Highlighting the same, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee expressed, "Arey itnu se task se halat kharab ho rahe hai. Season k end mein mushkil se toh ek task mila. Be a sport and danke k chot pe task karo yaa toh bolo nahi karna task. Jitna hai tih lado bujdil ki tarah saman chupakar hero heroine nahi ban sakte. Yeh ek episode almost puri story…"

