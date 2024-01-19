Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ankita Lokhande's mom, Vicky Jain's bhabhi, Shahid Kapoor to make appearances

Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its grand finale, which is just around the corner. With over three months of intense competition, the contestant who managed to capture the hearts of the viewers will soon be crowned as the ultimate winner, proudly lifting the coveted winner's trophy.

Last week, Karan Johar replaced Salman Khan and conducted a fiery Weekend Ka Vaar. This week Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman will return to take over the stage as the show's host and is said to deliver an exciting episode. Pinkvilla has learned about the guests who'll grace the Weekend Ka Vaar this week. Read on to know more.

Family members of contestants and others to grace the show

According to our sources, the show will have an interesting twist with the family members of the contestants gracing the show all over again. The episode will feature Ankita Lokhande's mother, Abhishek Kumar's mother, Isha Malviya's father, Munawar Faruqui's sister, and Vicky Jain's Bhabi.

Along with them, Teri Baataon Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actors Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor will also be a part of the show to promote their movie. The Jhakkas man of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor will also be a part of the episode.

Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Highlights of this week in Bigg Boss 17

This week, Bigg Boss 17 had two important tasks for the contestants. The first was the torture task which would determine the nomination process. After Team A performed the task, Team B hid all the spices and other things that could be used to torture them. Bigg Boss announced the same as an unfair and unethical practice and gave an option to the Team according to which they could disqualify the other team and secure a place in the final week.

Advertisement

Team A took the option given by Bigg Boss and nominated the opposite team. This created major fights between the members of both teams. The next important task of the week is yet to be telecast where contestants get a chance to perform a roast in front of their fans. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Jan 18: 'You are married to wrong person,' Ankita Lokhande breaks down as Vicky Jain laughs