Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ankita Lokhande's mom, Vicky Jain's bhabhi, Shahid Kapoor to make appearances
Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar will see contestants' family members appearing on the show along with actors like Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon gracing the show to promote their project.
Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its grand finale, which is just around the corner. With over three months of intense competition, the contestant who managed to capture the hearts of the viewers will soon be crowned as the ultimate winner, proudly lifting the coveted winner's trophy.
Last week, Karan Johar replaced Salman Khan and conducted a fiery Weekend Ka Vaar. This week Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman will return to take over the stage as the show's host and is said to deliver an exciting episode. Pinkvilla has learned about the guests who'll grace the Weekend Ka Vaar this week. Read on to know more.
Family members of contestants and others to grace the show
According to our sources, the show will have an interesting twist with the family members of the contestants gracing the show all over again. The episode will feature Ankita Lokhande's mother, Abhishek Kumar's mother, Isha Malviya's father, Munawar Faruqui's sister, and Vicky Jain's Bhabi.
Along with them, Teri Baataon Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actors Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor will also be a part of the show to promote their movie. The Jhakkas man of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor will also be a part of the episode.
Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17
Highlights of this week in Bigg Boss 17
This week, Bigg Boss 17 had two important tasks for the contestants. The first was the torture task which would determine the nomination process. After Team A performed the task, Team B hid all the spices and other things that could be used to torture them. Bigg Boss announced the same as an unfair and unethical practice and gave an option to the Team according to which they could disqualify the other team and secure a place in the final week.
Team A took the option given by Bigg Boss and nominated the opposite team. This created major fights between the members of both teams. The next important task of the week is yet to be telecast where contestants get a chance to perform a roast in front of their fans.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Jan 18: 'You are married to wrong person,' Ankita Lokhande breaks down as Vicky Jain laughs
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more