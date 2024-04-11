As we celebrate Eid today (April 11), celebrities have taken over social media to wish their beloved fandoms and send them good wishes. Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui also has the perfect Eidi for all his devoted fans today. The stand-up comedian is all set to add another feather to his hat as he is foraying into acting.

Teaser of Munawar Faruqui's first web series:

Taking to his social media handle, Munawar Faruqui announced his acting debut in a web series titled First Copy. He also unveiled the official teaser of the series, leaving fans thrilled and excited.

The one-minute, forty-three-second teaser transports us back to the year 1999 when DVDs were a big trend. While movies hit theatres on Fridays, many eagerly created a ‘first copy’ of the film on DVD on Thursdays before the official release. Munawar Faruqui is impressive in the teaser as he portrays a grey character from the world of piracy. He shared the teaser and captioned it, "Eid Mubarak."

Watch First Copy's teaser here-

Celebs react:

As soon as the teaser of First Copy was released, it went viral on social media like wildfire. The teaser received a positive response from netizens all across. Not only fans but celebrities also flooded the comment section praising Munawar's acting prowess and congratulating him on the upcoming project.

Bigg Boss 17 fame Abhishek Kumar commented, "Kya bat loved it," Suyyash Rai said, "2 baar wapis dekhaaa… kya lag raaa hai bacchiiiii," Rinku Dhawan wrote, "Woww congratulations," Sana Makbul commented, "Ek number," and so on the comments continued.

Munawar Faruqui talks about his show:

Talking about First Copy, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui said, “Over the years, my fans have always stood by me and supported me in everything I have done. Hence, I wanted to present them with a special gift this year by announcing this project where they’ll witness a new side of me. I’m eager to see everyone’s response to it.”

About First Copy:

Starring Munawar Faruqui in a key role, First Copy is written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma. The web series is produced by Kurji Productions, and co-produced by Salt Media. The release date and OTT platform of the show is yet to be announced.

