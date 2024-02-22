Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar remembers his ex on Dance Deewane; says, ’ex ki yaad aa gayi mujhe’

Following the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, the reality show Dance Deewane took its place. This dance-based show provides a platform for contestants of all age groups. With the recent completion of auditions, the show is ready to enter the competitive phase, featuring performances and eliminations in adherence to its established format.

The upcoming episode will showcase the Bigg Boss 17 contestants as special guests. The channel released a promo yesterday, revealing that the celebrities will grace the show to support their favorite contestants. Abhishek Kumar, a finalist of Bigg Boss 17, was seen supporting Gaurav and Nithin in the promo. Abhishek said, “Mein inhe support karna chahta hu, mere favorite hai Gaurav aur Nithin. (I want to support Gaurav and Nithin).”

After a stunning performance by Gaurav and Nithin, Nithin sings the song ‘Bekhayali.’ Following this, Abhishek said, “ex ki yaad aa gayi mujhe ye sun kar (I remembered my ex).”

About Abhishek Kumar’s personal life:

Abhishek Kumar's personal life became a hot topic when he joined Bigg Boss Season 17 with his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya. They argued a lot on the show, especially when Isha's boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, entered as a wild card contestant. Despite Abhishek facing tough times, contestants like Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, and Khanzaadi supported him.

During the show, Abhishek and Khanzaadi's friendship caught people's attention. They teased and showed affection for each other. After Khanzaadi left Bigg Boss 17, she shared on a podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa that she plans to stay friends with Abhishek.

Shortly after, promos featuring Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain supporting their favorite contestants on the show gained widespread attention. This was followed by the release of a promo featuring Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, announcing their appearance in the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane.

Earlier, Ankita Lokhande shared a video on Instagram showcasing her dance alongside Madhuri and also her journey towards personal aspirations. Accompanied by her husband Vicky Jain, who was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita made an appearance on the show. She experienced a surreal moment on Dance Deewane, gracefully dancing alongside the legendary Bollywood diva, Madhuri Dixit, to the iconic song 'Ek Do Teen.'

More about Dance Deewane:

Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty serve as judges for the fourth season of the popular dance reality show, 'Dance Deewane.' The show premiered on Colors TV on February 3. Comedian Bharti Singh is the host of the show. The show has received appreciation from audiences over the years. The previous season was hosted by dancer-actor Raghav Juyal.

