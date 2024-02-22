Nidhi Shah opens up about health setbacks; says, ‘Mentally, I was feeling low’

Nidhi Shah, known for her role as Kinjal in Anupamaa, recently encountered a health setback lasting almost three months, from November to January. During this period, she had to take a break due to her health condition. The actress has now recovered and is focusing on her well-being. She experienced severe acid reflux, leading to other health issues. However, adopting a healthy lifestyle has aided her, and in an interview with ETimes, Nidhi shared her journey of adopting a healthier lifestyle and her plans to eat right.

Health setback and recovery

The actress resumed shooting in January after a full recovery. She explained, “I was in and out of hospitals as my gut was affected due to my unhealthy lifestyle. I have realized one thing now – a healthy lifestyle is a must. We, as actors, work long hours and, to stay fit and look good, often end up working out at any time and eating less."

Furthermore, she added, “Going to the gym is necessary, but instead of exercising at the right time, I used to eat at the wrong times and then push myself to go to the gym at odd hours. I was also not allowing a gap between my meals and sleep."

The actress no longer consumes unhealthy, spicy food and has made adjustments to her overall eating habits. She expressed, “I have also cut down on caffeine. It was very hard for me to give up coffee, but honestly, it has helped me."

Prioritizing health amidst work pressure

Nidhi highlights how the competition at work often leads people to neglect their health. She expressed, "Having said that, I will not say that I am not ambitious, but I am now consciously aware of the shortcomings of having an unhealthy lifestyle. I am eating the right things now and getting enough rest."

Nidhi Shah revealed that her mental health was impacted by her illness. She said, "Mentally, I was feeling low. That's when I decided how important it is to think positively and be with people you love.

