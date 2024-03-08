Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra's reunion at Ankit Tiwari’s birthday bash

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra reunited at Ankit Tiwari’s birthday bash. They often made headlines during their stint on the show because of their fights, but they have managed to uphold a cordial relationship beyond the spotlight. It seems like they have put their differences aside.

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra reunion

Ankita Lokhande, known for her role in Pavitra Rishta, took to Instagram to share glimpses of their fun-filled reunion. In a playful video, Ankita teased Mannara, dubbing the moment as "Mannara vibes," while Mannara humorously invited everyone to her house party. Another clip revealed Mannara expressing her longing for the love-hate dynamics they shared during their time on the reality show.

Both actresses dazzled at the event, with Ankita stunning in a black dress and Mannara turning heads in a beautiful blue ensemble. The party also saw the attendance of other Bigg Boss 17 contestants, including Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya, adding to the glam quotient of the night.

Ankita and Mannara during Bigg Boss 17

During their stint on Bigg Boss 17, Ankita and Mannara were known for their fiery clashes, especially concerning Mannara's close bond with Ankita's husband, Vicky Jain. Despite their rocky relationship, both contestants reached the top five but were eventually evicted in the fourth and third positions. Comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner, with Abhishek Kumar securing the runner-up position.

Post-Show ventures

Post Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra collaborated with Abhishek Kumar for the romantic music video Saanware, earning praise from viewers. Expressing her excitement for future collaborations, Mannara revealed her eagerness to work with Ankita Lokhande in upcoming projects.

Upcoming projects and releases

On the professional front, Ankita Lokhande is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, scheduled to hit screens on March 22, 2024. The film, directed by Randeep Hooda, features the talented duo in prominent roles, promising a compelling cinematic experience for fans.

As Ankita and Mannara prove that friendships can indeed survive beyond reality show drama, fans are eagerly anticipating more surprises and collaborations from these two dynamic personalities.