OPINION: What attracts Indian viewers to Pakistani dramas?

It's undeniable that Pakistani audiences have always admired Indian cinema, and to some extent, the reverse is also true. Whether it's music or dramas, Indians are quite interested in and attracted to the Pakistani entertainment industry. In fact, when it comes to fan following, Indians have developed several favorites among Pakistani artists.

Listening to Ali Sethi's songs and enjoying Farhaan Saeed's dramas is becoming common and you can often hear people around you discussing Pakistani dramas or songs. Moreover, Indians recognize and accept that Pakistani dramas often infuse a realistic approach into their storytelling.

On the other hand, the Indian television landscape is equally impressive. The fraternity has an interesting history, and even today, creators offer a wide range of shows and content for consumption. However, in my opinion, despite the varied themes and storylines, the scope of television seems limited. I believe that Indian daily soaps that continue to run for extended periods have less impact compared to Pakistani shows with limited episodes. So, what attracts Indians to Pakistani dramas or serials? In my view, there are six possible factors that explain this scenario.

1. Relatability of characters

Kashaf from Zindagi Gulzar Hai or Zara from Daam—these characters have resonated like no others. The essence of relatability present in the characters of Pakistani dramas is what makes them popular among ordinary people. Kashaf could be any other girl around us, or probably me, who aspires to be financially independent and look after her family, despite having suffered a lot during her formative years.

Advertisement

Moreover, characters in Pakistani dramas are portrayed in a way that appears realistic to us. Most of the individuals shown live in simple houses and eat like us. With minimal or no makeup, they become even more relatable.

2. Shared linguistic heritage and cultures

It goes without saying that India and Pakistan share a common history. This is why the cultures depicted in Pakistani dramas don't seem new or unfamiliar to the Indian audience. Furthermore, the language and family values resonate with Indian viewers. While numerous Indian storylines have attempted to depict our heritage and traditions, unrealistic narratives often make them irrelevant.

Moreover, relatable characters with an embodied Urdu aura strike a chord with viewers. And there's proof of this statement! You might find yourself speaking in the same manner as Pakistani characters do in shows. At least, I do! There are several Indian influencers that've even made reels justifying my above statement. It not only sounds respectable but endearing, too!

3. Realistic and believable to the eyes

Pakistani shows are realistic and less dramatic, making it easy to connect with the characters' emotions and lives. This is why Hala from Mere Humsafar somewhat gained emotional support from the audience. In simple terms, Pakistani shows have an effective way of presenting real-life issues that appear realistic and believable.

Whether it's arguments between two or more people, conversations among family members, or fun discussions between friends, Pakistani shows rarely lose their essence of realism. There are situations in which the audience can empathize with the characters. This uniqueness in storytelling acts as a breath of fresh air. For me, it's a break from regular Indian daily soaps, which often focus on love triangles or supernatural elements.

4. Picks up relevant social issues

Undeniably, we have multiple genres, and thus, every story is different. Although the storylines are the creative results of the makers, the plotting is simply amazing. Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Ehd-e-Wafa, Humsafar, or any other drama—you can't help but fall in love with them, not just because the actresses are portrayed beautifully, but because the plot is designed in a way that you can't deny its relatability and relevance.

5. No useless exaggeration

Pakistani dramas are known for their engaging storytelling, but they usually don't last for more than a few months. Unlike Indian daily soaps that often feature time leaps and multiple generations, Pakistani shows stay true to their core theme. In just two or three months, creators manage to beautifully portray the plot, complete with stunning cinematography.

Advertisement

These shows are famous for delving into a wide range of topics like family values, romance, social issues, and historical events. They don't rely on unrealistic conversations or dramatic music to make the story more intense. The clever selection of background music keeps us engaged, but if it's used inappropriately or excessively, it can undermine the seriousness of the situation.

6. Sophisticated fashion

It's really impressive how Pakistani dramas portray their female characters. Instead of following Western trends, the actresses often embrace traditional clothing styles. It's fascinating to see how they have popularized palazzos, long kurtas, and silken pants.

These Pakistani-style outfits have even made their way into the Indian fashion markets. The use of cotton or georgettes has become a defining feature for Pakistani actresses. I think these designs truly reflect the beauty of Islamic dress, making Pakistani dramas visually pleasing.

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in the article are personal and do not represent Pinkvilla

ALSO READ: Opinion: How Shark Tank India is giving rise to celebrity CEOs