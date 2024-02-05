Bigg Boss 17’s Aoora reacts after Munawar Faruqui calls him 'BB 17 NRI winner’

Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17 on January 28, taking home the winner's trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, along with a new car. During a recent Instagram live session, Munawar jokingly labeled Aoora, who had entered BB 17 as a wildcard, as the winner in the NRI category of Bigg Boss 17, sparking a humorous response from the K-pop singer.

Aoora’s comeback to Munawar

No sooner did Munawar’s roast go viral than many started reacting to the same. Among everyone, Aoora himself had the best reaction. After a while, Aoora changed his Instagram bio to "Bigg Boss 17 NRI winner category." He also mentioned the same on his Instagram stories while sharing the particular clip from Munawar's live.

During the live, Munawar playfully declared Ankita Lokhande as the winner in the 'wife' category and Vicky Jain in the 'husband' category.

During the live stream, fans were eager to know if and when Munawar would meet the Bigg Boss housemates. In his response, the BB 17 winner said, "I've seen them for 105 days; now, let them enjoy their attention. I need a break and don't want to see them for a while. I talked to Abhishek and will meet him when he's back from his hometown."

Watch Munawar Faruqui's video:

About Aoora's journey

Aoora is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and producer known for his versatility in music. He started in the boy group AA (Double A) and later pursued a solo career. Aoora is recognized for his talent as a performer and his involvement in music production and composition across different genres in the Korean music scene.

Aoora became popular in India with his version of the famous song Jimmy Jimmy starring Mithun Chakraborty. The new mix, blending Indian music with K-pop, received high praise from fans. The original hit was composed by the late Bappi Lahiri for the movie Disco Dancer, featuring Mithun Chakraborty.

