In the final days of Bigg Boss 17, several celebrities entered the house to show their support for their favorite contestants. Among them, Bollywood actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Pooja Bhatt entered the house to show her support for Mannara Chopra. She motivated the Bigg Boss 17 contestant to give her best and shared how she is handling the hatte with so much grace. Now, Mannara Chopra has penned a note expressing her gratitude to the actress.

Mannara Chopra pens note for Pooja Bhatt

Taking to X (Formerly called Twitter) yesterday, Mannara Chopra shared her gratitude to Pooja Bhatt for supporting her. She also mentioned that she cannot wait to meet her now that she is outside the house. She wrote, “Deeply moved by the overwhelming love & support you've showered on me @poojab1972 Now that I’m out of BB house I’m immensely touched by the love you’ve given me. You've trusted me & I promise to make you feel proud with all the good work. Looking forward to meet you super soon.”

Check out Mannara Chopra’s tweet here:

A day before, the Bigg Boss 17 finalist shared another gratitude post for Pooja Bhatt. Sharing the clip from the Bigg Boss 17 house when the Bollywood actress entered the house to show her support for Mannara, she wrote, “Real queens fix each other's crown.

Advertisement

Pooja ma'am, my heartfelt gratitude for ur uplifting words and clear perspective. Your support in the Bigg Boss show meant a lot to me. Thanks for boosting my motivation. Sincerely, Mannara.”

For the unversed, days before the Grand Finale, Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot entered the house to support Abhishek Kumar, Pooja Bhatt for Mannara Chopra, Karan Kundrra for Munawar Faruqui, Sandiip Sikcand and Dipika Aryya for Arun Mahashettey, and Amruta Khanvilkar for Ankita Lokhande.

Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy and became the winner of this season with Abhishek Kumar as the first runner-up and Mannara Chopra as the 2nd runner-up. Ankita and Arun got eliminated at 4th and 5th position respectively.

ALSO READ: Munmun Dutta takes fans down memory lane with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah throwback from Disneyland shoot