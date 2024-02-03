Munmun Dutta, known for her portrayal of Babita Iyer in the popular Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, stirred waves of nostalgia among fans as she shared throwback photos from the cast's Disneyland shoot on her official Instagram handle yesterday. The fans were delighted to go on a trip of nostalgia with one of their favorite characters, Babita. Take a look at the photos below.

Munmun Dutta shares throwback PICS of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shoot

The pictures, dating back to 2014, capture the lovely mood of the actors when the TMKOC team was shooting for a sequence in Hong Kong. Munmun Dutta's Instagram post was accompanied by the caption, "Memories from our shoot in Disneyland, Hong Kong in 2014."

In the shared photos, fans can spot familiar faces like Dilip Joshi, who essays the character of Jethalal, Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal, Sonalika Joshi, and other members of the cast. The snapshots also feature the young cast of Tapu Sena, including Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Sonu at that time. The images capture the excitement shared by the team during their time in Hong Kong.

Check out Munmun Dutta’s pictures here:

Fans of the actress were delighted to see the pictures. While a few commented on the bonding the cast shared, others got nostalgic and recalled hilarious moments from the episode. One user wrote, “I swear to god.. maine aaj he hongkong wale saare episodes cmplt kiye.” Another commented, “Gokuldham ki toli chali hongkong kong.” One wrote, “So cute, you all!”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most popular sitcoms on Indian television since its premiere on July 28, 2008. Created by Asit Kumar Modi, the sitcom is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma. Over the years, the show has not only become a household name but has also successfully entertained audiences with its unique blend of humor and social messages. It continues to rank at the top of the TRP charts.

