On March 17, 2024, Elvish Yadav was arrested and kept in judicial custody. It was reported yesterday that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner’s bail has been granted by the court after five days of being in custody. Now, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawa Faruqui reacted to the news of Yadav’s bail. He expressed his happiness over the recent development in his interaction with the media.

Munawar Faruqui’s reaction to Elvish Yadav’s bail

Munawar Faruqui was posing for the paps at an event when he was asked about the news of Elvish Yadav getting bail. The Bigg Boss 17 winner said, "It is good for him, I saw his mom and dad and I know how it feels. Good news hai, so I am happy for him."

Check out Elvish Yadav's video from November when the news of his involvement in the rave party case came to light:

Earlier on the day when Elvish got arrested, Munawar was asked about the news. He had said that he was unaware of the news. "Bhai aapne bola tab mujhe malum pada, mai toh shoot pe tha, meko malum nahi. Andar aake check kiya par phone band hai, battery low ki wajah se. Pata nahi meko kya scene chal raha hai. Mai toh internet se bahot dur hu, social media se, teen chaar din se shoot kar raha hu," said Faruqui.

“(I got to know about this from you, I was shooting, I didn't know, my phone is off because of low battery. I don't know what's happening. I have been away from the internet and social media since I shooting for three to four days.)”

Talking about Elvish Yadav's bail, yesterday in a media interaction, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner's lawyer Prashant Rathi confirmed that Yadav has been granted bail based on two sureties worth rupees 50,000 each. He mentioned that the honorable court has granted the bail, however, Elvish will be released following a few legal proceedings. Rathi stated that they argued upon Elvish being framed in the case as no substance of the NDPS Act was seized from him. He also added that the other two people arrested, Vinay Yadav and Ishwar Yadav, were also granted bail.

About the snake venom case

In November, the People For Animals organization busted a rave party in which Elvish Yadav, along with five other individuals were suspects. He was accused of organising and supplying snake venom to the parties. At the wild rave party, authorities confiscated nine snakes and their venom.

He was released after questioning and the YouTuber even took to social media to explain his innocence to his followers. He even mentioned filing a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi. Elvish denied his connection with the case and when videos of him with snakes surfaced on the internet, he explained they were for shoots.

But he was arrested last week and as per reports, he admitted his involvement in the case. Yadav admitted that he met the accused in several rave parties and was in contact with them. His parents also appeared for several interviews and they have been vocal about his innocence.

