Bigg Boss may only run for a few months, but its impact on the contestants lasts a lifetime, don't you agree? This controversial reality show can either skyrocket one's career or bring about their downfall. Can you recall the thrilling finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2? Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav battled it out as the top two finalists, with the latter ultimately emerging as the victor. And guess what? Here's how Munawar Faruqui roasted Abhishek Malhan about this.

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan emerged as Bigg Boss OTT 2's runner-up and won millions of hearts. He could not lift the trophy, and now, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui slyly took a dig at him for this. Abhishek shared a screenshot of his and the stand-up comedian's chat on his Instagram handle.

The chat had Munawar Faruqui's text that read, "Kardo, maine socha tha kuch daalne. Standup comedian ke maje liye hai tumne. Wait for punchline. Audience ko bhi bhi maza aayega" (Do it. I thought of putting something in. You have enjoyed standup comedian. Audience will also have fun).

Have a look at the screenshot shared by Munawar Faruqui:

To this, Abhishek replied with a trophy emoji and wrote 'waiting.' He also texted, "Mast ho yaar Ap." Munwar then replied, "Tumhare text mein trophy suit nahi karti..." (The trophy doesn't suit your text).

Abhishek Malhan's hilarious comment

During the Bigg Boss 17 finale, when Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar were in the top 2, Many fans anticipated the former to win while several rooted for the actor. As per the maximum votes, Munawar was declared the winner, and he lifted the coveted trophy.

Pointing at his win, Abhishek Malhan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Salman bhai k age ABHISHEK name ka banda to ni jeetsktaaa kabhi BB 18 m Ayushman name leke enter krte"

Have a look at the tweet:

For the unversed, Abhishek Malhan is an internet personality and YouTuber. He participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a contestant and even appeared as a guest in Temptation Island India.

