Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra rose to fame after participating in the Salman Khan-led controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. While their relationship began during their stint on this show, the couple parted ways in April 2023 after dating for four years.

After their breakup, Paras Chhabra and Mahira were only spotted solo at airports or events. However, surprisingly both were spotted together for the first time under the same roof. Yes, you read that right!

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra at Arti Singh's wedding:

Yesterday, Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's sangeet ceremony was held in the city. Several Bigg Boss contestants like Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Yuvika Chaudhary, and many others attended Arti's sangeet night. In a viral video, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra are seen arriving at the ceremony at the same time. The couple was seen unexpectedly crossing paths with each other.

It was seen that Mahira Sharma was standing close while Paras was posing for the paparazzi with Vishal Singh. Later, it is seen that Paras leaves after posing for the media and then Mahira walks in to pose for the pictures. Mahira and Vishal Singh greeted each other whereas Paras walked away. Avoiding face-off, the duo walked away beside each other without looking at one another. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Watch Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's video here-

Advertisement

Speaking about Arti Singh's sangeet ceremony, celebrities like Karan Singh Grover, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shefali Jariwala, Parag Tyagi and many others arrived at the occasion and looked glamorous in stylish outfits.

More about Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's relationship:

Paras Chhabra was in a relationship with Akanksha Puri before entering Bigg Boss 13. However, he broke up with Akanksha during his stint in the show and then fell for Mahira Sharma. During Bigg Boss 13, Paras and Mahira fell in love with each other and started dating. However, after dating each other for 4 years, Mahira and Paras broke up in April 2023 and also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

In a podcast, Paras had mentioned that he and Mahira faced several ups and downs in their relationship but after a point, they couldn't visualize their future together. Paras revealed that he and Mahira made a mutual decision to part ways due to compatibility issues as they were no longer happy with each other.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and others reunite at Arti Singh's sangeet