Samarth Jurel aka everyone’s favorite Chintu has been making headlines since his Bigg Boss 17 stint. Although he entered as a wildcard contestant after a few weeks, he quickly garnered the love and support of the viewers. While he continues to maintain an active presence on social media, recently one of his activities caught our attention. He was tagged in Sunny Singh’s post instead of actor Samarth Shandilya in the Wild Wild Punjab trailer.

Samarth Jurel reacts to being tagged in Wild Wild Punjab

Yesterday, the teaser of the upcoming film Wild Wild Punjab was released on Netflix’s official social media platform. Actor Sunny Singh shared it and tagged the team. This is when, instead of tagging Samarth Shandilya, he tagged Samarth Jurel.

The latter was quick to notice this and reshared this post tagging the correct individual. It seems the actor had a good laugh over it. With the post, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant wrote, “Sir, I think you have tagged a wrong Samarth hahaa, anyways congratulations for Wild Wild Punjab, superb teaser.” The original actor also reshared the post and thanked Jurel.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Wild Wild Punjab will premiere on Netflix soon. The movie is directed by Simarpreet Singh and stars Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Jassie Gill, Manjot Singh, Patralekhaa, and Ishita Raj Sharma in significant roles.

The movie is about a group of intoxicated friends who make a spontaneous decision to seek revenge for their friend's breakup by disrupting his ex-girlfriend's wedding, aiming for emotional closure. What follows is an unexpected and daring scheme for a ‘breakup trip’, leading to unpredictable escapades in the intriguing region known as Wild Wild Punjab.

Samarth Jurel's recent appearance in Dance Deewane

Recently, many of the Bigg Boss 17 contestants appeared on the show, Dance Deewane. Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were among them. With their recent appearance together and comments on each other's posts, they debunked the breakup rumors that were floating around a month after their Bigg Boss journey ended.

