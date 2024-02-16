Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Palak Purswani to play a significant role in Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi

Sony TV’s show Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi has created a lot of buzz among the audiences with its captivating plot. The show is garnering praises for its unique story and stellar performances. While a lot is already happening on the show, it is all set to witness a new entry. In the coming days, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani is all set to enter Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi.

Palak Purwani will play THIS role in Dabangii

According to the close sources of India Forums, Palak Purswani, who appeared last in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2, is entering Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. She will be essaying the role of Ankush’s daughter, Zai and will begin shooting for the show soon.

Recently, Dabangii underwent a generation leap of 14 years. Rachana Mistry and Rahul Sudhir are seen as new protagonists on the show. As per the latest promos released by the channel, Rachana Mistry, who will be playing grown up Arya, is seen to be determined in avenging the death of Ankush, played by Manav Gohil and her mother, Chhaya portrayed by Sai Deodhar. The promos have already generated excitement among audiences about how the story will unfold after leap. It would be interesting to see what is in store for the viewers in this new chapter of Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi

Advertisement

Take a look at recent promo of Dabangii:

About Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi

Dabangii is a story of a spirited young girl, Arya battling with the contrast between who she believes her father is and who he actually turns out to be. It is a fascinating tale of power, violence and family with a small girl attempting to resolve the debate of nature vs nurture. The show initially featured child artist Mahi Bhadra, Manav Gohil, Sai Deodhar and Aamir Dalvi, Asawari Joshi, Himani Chawla and Yashashri Masurkar. It is produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under the banner Invictus T Mediaworks.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Palak Purswani shares how breakup with Avinash Sachdev took toll on her father’s health