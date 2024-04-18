Arti Singh is blooming with joy as she is all set to get married to her longtime beau, Dipak Chauhan, on April 25. The rumors of their wedding have been doing rounds since last year. Finally, the couple is all set to take the plunge. Arti is extremely busy with her wedding preparations and has been treating fans with glimpses of it on social media.

From sharing a glimpse of her boyfriend to giving a sneak peek of her lit-up house, Arti Singh is gearing up for her big day and how! As the actress preps for her special day, fans are eagerly waiting for her pre-wedding festivities pictures.

Arti Singh seeks blessings at Kashi Vishwanath:

It looks like Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding invitations are all ready to be sent out to the guests. Yes, the actress recently visited Kashi Vishwanath to seek the blessings of the Lord ahead of her wedding. In new pictures, the actress is seen standing outside the Temple with her wedding invitation card. The Bigg Boss 13 fame looks beautiful in a gorgeous red saree.

Take a look at Arti Singh's PICS here- Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Also, Arti Singh has started sending out wedding invites to her close ones. Recently, comedienne Bharti Singh shared a glimpse of Arti's wedding invitation in her vlog.

Advertisement

Ahead of her special day, Arti's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah is planning a special bridal shower for the actress. Speaking of the details about the bridal shower, it will be held at one of the premium restaurants in Mumbai, with Kashmera being the gorgeous hostess.

The exclusive event will shine on the theme 'Be Fabulous.' Like any other bridal shower, the venue will shine bright with splendid light decorations, chic adornments, and much more.

For the uninformed, it was Krushna Abhishek who confirmed the news of Arti Singh's wedding in February 2024 while talking to ETimes TV. He even mentioned that the first wedding invitation would be given to their uncle, Govinda. Reportedly, the wedding functions will take place according to Punjabi rituals.

Speaking about Arti Singh's mysterious partner, the actress shared the first picture with her beau, Dipak Chauhan on Valentine's Day.

Workwise, Arti Singh has been a part of numerous shows such as Uttaran, Bigg Boss 13, Shravani, and so on.

ALSO READ: Countdown to Arti Singh's marriage begins: Actress shares glimpses of preparations in NEW POST; '10 days to go'