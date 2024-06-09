3 times Genelia D’Souza set the stage for power dressing in printed pantsuits

If cuteness had a face, it would be Genelia D’Souza and her radiant smile. The proudest mamma of B-town stands out as a trendsetter in the fashion arena and how. We all have been huge admirers of her innate ability to carry versatile looks with elegance and class. Leaving us in awe yet again, she delighted our feeds with a captivating post dedicated to the pride month.

Genelia’s latest Instagram entry is a masterclass in power-dressing. Acing the boardroom styles, she showcased her styling prowess in not one or two but three different looks.

Genelia’s floral printed pantsuit gets a touch of glam

She made a fashionable mark in her first outfit featuring a collared top with flared pants covered in bold floral patterns. While the short hem and sophisticated short sleeves of her blazer-style top added a casual appeal to her otherwise formal avatar, the flared pants in the same color palette and pattern were all things chic and modern. FYI, the Ved actress grabbed the ensemble from the shelves of Gazal Gupta Couture.

The actress perfectly balanced out the color pop of her ensemble with subtle makeup which came with bold eyes, tinted cheeks, mauve lip shade, generously highlighted cheekbones, and defined eyebrows. Further, her outfit got a fair share of bling through her oversized golden statement studs and choker neckpiece made of white pearls and golden pendant. Do not miss the contrasting teal-blue heels which she wore to complete her look.

Advertisement

Her next outfit from the clothing brand Verb by Pallavi Singhee consisted of a full-sleeved blazer and wide-leg pants. Do not miss her deep plunging neckline adding a risqué element to her outfit.

From her accessory aisle, she picked a pair of golden dangling earrings along with some matching dainty rings to adorn her fingers. Keeping it minimal, she finished off her look with glam makeup and a sleek ponytail. Additionally, her stilettos in the shade of sea green stole our attention.

Genelia’s light blue co-ord set is one for the books

For her third outfit, the actress trusted the designer brand Joskai and dolled up in a light blue co-ord set. Featuring structured full sleeves, a corseted bodice, and a collared neckline, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star’s top elevated her already chic style. Paired with matching flared pants featuring belts on either side, Genelia rocked the classy yet mesmerizing look and how.

Advertisement

Genelia always manages to make heads, thanks to her on-point styling game. She opted for a neutral base elevating her natural beauty without stealing the limelight from her sharp features. She held back her tresses in a sleek ponytail and we just couldn’t take our eyes off her oh-so-captivating looks.

Now that we are done zooming in on her outfits, here’s your turn to share your views on all three looks of Genelia D’Souza’s outfit in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria’s strappy cotton maxi dress makes for perfect look from airport to bed