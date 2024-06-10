BTS’ RM counts down 365 days to military discharge in new update; talks about upcoming promotion rank

RM, the admirable leader of world-renowned boy band BTS who is currently enlisted in the military shared an interesting update just a while ago.

On June 10, RM posted a countdown to his military discharge date which is in 365 days by sharing a screenshot of his army app. The update comes with more good news as the BTS leader is set for promotion soon.

BTS' RM begins counting days to military discharge, shares about promotion to corporal rank

On June 10, 2024, RM of BTS shared an Instagram update with a screenshot of the army app. In the app, he is counting down 365 days to his military discharge in 2025. According to this, RM is scheduled to be discharged on June 10, 2025, in exactly one year.

Moreover, the screenshot revealed that RM is set to be promoted to Corporal rank in August 2023. It further shows that RM’s military service is 30% completed.

Additionally, the army app update features a funny ‘dog with goggles’ photo as his display picture. It channels the BTS leader’s philosophy in a perfect way while he also added a ‘face with tears of joy’ emoji to his story.

See RM’s Instagram story with the countdown to military discharge here:

It should be noted that RM enlisted in the military along with fellow BTS member V on December 11, 2023. Like V, RM enlisted as an active-duty soldier in the Republic of Korea Army Military Police Unit also known as the Special Duty Team (SDT). This elite unit is responsible and called in serious issues like terrorism, VIP protection, disaster relief, and so on.

Know what is RM up to?

RM dropped his highly anticipated album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024, at 1 PM KST along with a confounding music video for the title track LOST!

In other news, RM unveiled his last music video for the track Credit Roll yesterday June 10 midnight KST. The music video is provoking and set in a retro theme channeling the subtle tones of the song. The BTS rapper also unveiled videos for other tracks namely Groin, Heaven, Domodachi, and a live video for Nuts.

