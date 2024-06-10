My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 Anime Compared to Manga

This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia anime and manga

The latest episode of My Hero Academia has finally commenced the final battle between the heroes and the villains. The anime episode adapted chapters 344-346 of the manga. However, there were some anime-original details in the episode which made the animation more engaging for the fans.

Even though the My Hero Academia anime has always stayed pretty faithful towards Kohei Horikoshi’s manga, there have always been instances where they have tweaked scenes to make them better. This makes the anime more enjoyable for the fans as they can see more details. The latest episode was not any different. Here are some of the differences between My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 and the manga chapters.

All Might reveals the final plan and welcomes a new member to the class 1-A team

All in all, the latest episode titled Division of the anime stayed pretty faithful to the manga. It began with All Might going to the dorms to reveal the final plan to everyone. His words and gestures were pretty different here from the manga, but more fun to watch. It was also announced that Shinso would play a big part in the war as his brainwashing quirk would be very useful. All the students of class 1-A celebrated the addition of this worthy warrior to their team, and this scene was also pretty improvised, with added details making it more adorable. After that, the scene shifted to Monoma and Aizawa standing over the villain Kurogiri who was restrained. Aizawa ordered Monoma to use his quirk to copy Kurogiri’s as the final war commenced with his trick. There were also some new visuals in the episode which added some depth to it.

The final war begins

Using Kurogiri’s quirk, Monoma opened several portals to summon all the heroes to the battlefield. The anime added a lot more details in this scene. Just as one portal opened, we saw Dabi shoot forward to attack Endeavor but was stopped by Shoto Todoroki’s Ice Quirk. The animation of this scene made it more intense than the manga. After this, Operation Troy started as all the villains fell into various traps across the battlefield. Even though they freed themselves immediately, the few seconds delay gave the heroes the chance to spring into action as they pushed the villains through the portals into different parts of Japan to separate them. This resulted in Dabi, Toga, TomurAFO, and All For One all ending up in different locations.

Deku being taken away from the battlefield

Izuku Midoriya aka Deku also joined the battlefield to push the villains into these portals. However, a string suddenly came out of one of these portals and pulled Deku inside, and it was revealed that Himiko Toga did that and Bakugo saw it. In the manga, nothing came out of the portal that Deku was pulled into but the anime added a nice touch with the string. As he was no longer on the main battlefield, all the other heroes had to start the fight without Deku.

Mirko and Bakugo Vs. TomurAFO

Hawks welcomed All For One in the new location, and the scene was perfectly adapted from the manga. On the other hand, Mirko and Bakugo both began fighting TomurAFO in one of the sky cages that prevented him from using Decay and Monoma was there outside the cage using Aizawa’s quirk to stop him from using his other quirks. The animation where Mirko attacks TomurAFO was phenomenal and the choreography was amazing as well. However, right then, the villain’s fingers started to grow uncontrollably.

