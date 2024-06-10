Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Speaks About Potential UFC Fight Between Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor: Details Inside

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is widely regarded as the face and most famous fighter of all time to step foot inside the octagon. Almost every fighter in the UFC has aspirations to fight McGregor in their career.

Fighters like Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz, and many more who fought Conor McGregor gained enormous popularity after fighting the Notorious in the UFC.

Since Islam Makhachev captured the UFC lightweight gold, there has been talk and buzz among fight fans about his potential bout with Conor McGregor in the future, keeping in mind the old unfinished business between both Makhachev’s team and McGregor’s team.

Recently, the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, Ali Abdelaziz, spoke to Submission Radio, where he was asked about the potential fight between Islam and Conor McGregor.

Ali Abdelaziz expressed that a fight between Islam Makhachev and the Notorious is quite possible, and no one can deny the fact that hate him or love him, Conor McGregor is the biggest superstar in this industry.

Ali Abdelaziz said, "Let's say Conor knocks Chandler out in the first round. And because McGregor is a huge MMA star, whether you love him or not. And Conor tells the UFC, I want a title shot. And then he's going to be Islam's opponent. Makhachev won't say no to that kind of fight because fighters fight for money. Not just for legacy. This fight is entirely possible. But Conor needs to put aside bottles and drugs."

Michael Chandler confirms the status of his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 303

The UFC is now eyeing to host another massive event for company - UFC 303, a pay-per-view this summer. Conor McGregor will finally return to the UFC octagon after almost three years of layoff and square off against former Bellator champion Michael Chandler in the main event.

Just after the UFC 302 pay-per-view, the company was scheduled to host the first UFC 303 press conference on Monday, June 3rd, in Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena.

Unfortunately, the company canceled the sold-out UFC 303 press conference just hours before the event, which shocked fans all around. No reasons were revealed why the event was called off so close to its scheduled time.

The postponement of the UFC 303 press conference ignited new speculation and rumors on the internet, where fight fans presented their theories and connected the dots, suggesting that Conor McGregor might be pulling out of the fight and that the company is now working on a new fight for the UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Recently, Michael Chandler made an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, where he finally broke the silence on the status of his UFC 303 main event fight against Conor McGregor.

Chandler expressed, “The fight’s happening. Obviously, where we are right now, there’s a lot of speculation, but the fight is on June 29th; it’s happening.”

Fans are highly anticipating the return of Conor McGregor after three years; the last time the Notorious competed inside the UFC octagon was in 2021 at UFC 264 pay-per-view against his long-time rival Dustin Poirier.

Diamond targeted the legs of Mystic Mac, and by the end of the first round, the Notorious snapped his leg, and the referee called off the match.

McGregor’s leg is now healed, and he is ready to fight once again. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness if the Notorious can make a comeback, as many expect from him, or if Michael Chandler can send McGregor to retirement, as he is claiming.

