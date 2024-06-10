James Harden's Net Worth 2024 - Contract, Salary and Career Earnings

On November 1, 2023, following a trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden became a part of the Los Angeles Clippers.

He played in 72 matches throughout his inaugural season with the Clippers, enhancing the squad with his renowned scoring and playmaking proficiencies, in alignment with his established career growth.

The LA Clippers are the latest in a roster of teams that James Harden has represented, including the likes of OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Impressively Harden hasn't missed playoff contention in his entire professional run, standing with 160 playoff games under his belt so far. This article will delve further into Harden's monetary worth and contract details.

What is James Harden’s Net Worth?

James Harden boasts a significant net worth of $165 million. He shot to fame after transitioning from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets, a trade sent him to the Brooklyn Nets in January 2021.

In the 2022-23 season, Harden played as a Philadelphia 76er. However, when he decided to opt for his option year for the 2023-24 season, the Sixers were prompted to start trade talks concerning Harden.

Trade discussions, though, hit a brick wall. The matter languished unresolved through training camp and even at the onset of the 2023-24 season, so much so that Harden was reportedly barred from the Sixers team plane.

And then, quite aptly, news came through in the hours leading to Halloween that the 76ers had finalized a trade, sending Harden to the Clippers, thereby teaming him up with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook.

James Harden’s Contract

James Harden presently holds a two-year contract worth $68,000 with the Los Angeles Clippers, a deal he accepted following his transfer from the Philadelphia 76ers on November 1, 2024. This contract also incorporates a 15% trade bonus.

Specifically, Harden's earning distribution is:

He made $32,980,769 in the 2022-23 season with the 76ers, and his salary for the 2023-24 season with the Clippers is set at $35,619,231.

Harden will have unrestricted free-agent status by 2024. He turned down a $161 million extension from the Brooklyn Nets in 2021 to qualify for a potential offer of $227 million the next year.

The Clippers have Harden in their long-term plan, yet his substantial salary requests could create difficulties given the team's current cap conditions. We anticipate more information about his forthcoming contract talks to unfold shortly.

James Harden’s Salary and Career Earnings

In the beginning, James Harden pocketed roughly $14.7 million annually. However, as his importance to the Rockets team grew, his earnings spiked to $40 million annually.

2017 saw Harden make NBA history when he inked a new contract, which positioned him as the league's wealthiest player ever. This four-year deal with the Rockets was a colossal $228 million, translating to an average annual pay of $47 million for Harden.

Fast forward to the fourth year of his contract, 2021, and Harden was pocketing over $530,000 per game. If you consider his total career earnings from his salary and endorsements by the end of his contract, the figures exceed $560 million.

In the period between June 2016 and June 2017, Harden's earnings from his salary and endorsements were $47 million. Between June 2017 and 2018, he brought in $47 million once more, followed by $45 million between June 2018 and June 2019, earnings from various sources.

Harden transitioned to the 76ers after a trade, where he penned a two-year contract worth $68.64 million. In June 2023, he claimed his $35.6 million player option with his new team.

Looking at Harden's 14-year career in the NBA, he has an impressive $301.6 million in earnings from his salary alone.

James Harden's Brand Endorsements and Investments

James Harden, in 2015, made a significant move in his career by leaving Nike and signing a monumental $200-million deal with Adidas, its rival sportswear company.

This lucrative 13-year-long contract ensures he earns an average of $15 million yearly, in addition to his basketball salary that now surpasses $40 million per year.

In 2016, Harden embarked on another partnership with Trolli Candy, noted for its distinctive and offbeat approach. This collaboration extends beyond endorsements, personally involving Harden in product development. He inspired flavors such as "Weird Beards". There are plans to release another Harden-inspired flavor later in the year.

Harden's endorsement portfolio is broad and varied, cutting across both sports and non-sports related brands. To date, he has endorsed 15 brands, which includes names like 2K Games and BBVA Compass amongst others.

James Harden's Investments

James Harden has been an active investor throughout his career, here are the details of his significant investments:

Mitchell & Ness: On October 25, 2022, Harden put his money into Mitchell & Ness, a sports brand renowned for its high-end apparel and headwear during an angel round.

Jackpot: As a global leader in the online lottery sector, Jackpot successfully fetched a $35 million investment from Harden during a Series A round on June 22, 2022.

Art of Sport: This brand marked the latest successful exit from Harden's portfolio being secured on September 15, 2022.

The Beard Club: Harden has also invested in The Beard Club, however, the details of this investment remain undisclosed.

Other Investments: In addition to these, Harden has seeded his capital in multiple organizations, such as Workstream and Pura, but specific details remain unknown.

James Harden's House and Cars

James Harden owns a 26,000-square-foot mansion in Houston, Texas, that he bought for $10 million in 2019. The house, also known as Memorial Modern, lies on a 3.5-acre plot in the Rivercrest neighborhood and displays a modern, minimalist design using commercial-grade steel.

It comes with multiple amenities such as eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a fitness room, a wine cellar, an office, a bar, a movie theater, and a master bedroom. Additionally, the outdoor features of the property include a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit, and a cabana.

James Harden's Car Collection

The luxurious car collection of NBA superstar James Harden, worth over $2 million, certainly impresses. Here's a glimpse into his assemblage of vehicles:

He has a Rolls-Royce Wraith, costing $345,000, boasting a custom two-tone red-and-black paint finish, a lavish leather interior, and bespoke wood paneling. Its 6.6-liter V12 engine can deliver 624 horsepower, propelling the car from 0-60 mph in just 4.4 seconds.

James Harden is also the proud owner of a custom Bentley Bentayga, with its price undisclosed. With a polished white exterior, this Bentayga features red leather seating, 22-inch alloy wheels, and a personalized interior. It houses a robust 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine with 405 horsepower, capable of accelerating from 0-60 mph in less than four seconds.

Next, a Range Rover Autobiography adorns his collection. Priced at $150,000, it stands out with its jet-black glossy exterior, tinted windows, black alloy wheels, and monochrome interior. The 4.4-liter V8 engine generates 335 horsepower, ensuring a speed of 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

He also possesses a Mercedes-Benz S-Class valued at $100,000 with an all-white exterior and interior, whitewall tires, and a customized interior. The 6.0-liter V12 engine offers 362 horsepower and a top speed of 130 mph.

Lastly, a Chevrolet Camaro SS, amounting to $37,500, is part of Harden's auto fleet. Characterized by a satin black paint job, it's powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine delivering 400 horsepower and reaches 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds.

His cars reflect Harden's penchant for luxury and top-notch performance.

James Harden's Awards and Accolades

James Harden boasts a plethora of awards and honors earned throughout his robust career. Below are his standout accomplishments:

MVP Awards:

Harden took home the NBA Most Valuable Player award in the 2017-2018 season and claimed the Sixth Man of the Year title in the 2011-2012 season.

All-NBA Selections:

Harden made repeated appearances on the All-NBA Team, specifically in the years 2013-2014, 2014-2015, 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, and 2019-2020. In the 2012-2013 season, he formed part of the All-NBA Third Team.

Scoring Leader:

During the 2017-2018, 2018-2019, and 2019-2020 seasons, Harden outperformed all others and became the league's top scorer.

Assists Leader:

In the seasons 2016-2017 and 2022-2023, Harden led the league in assists.

Other Recognitions:

Harden has set personal bests in average points per game and topped the league's scoring charts for numerous seasons. He further aided his teams in reaching the playoffs on multiple occasions, including the NBA Finals.

In the 2011-2012 season, he took the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award. The 2009-2010 season saw him selected for the All-Rookie Second Team. Additionally, he won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Harden's wealthy gallery of achievements is a testament to his phenomenal basketball skills and significant contributions to the NBA, firmly establishing him as a leading figure in the league.

