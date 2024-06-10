Who is Sridevi Byrappa? Meet Yuva Rajkumar’s wife who has been sent divorce notice on grounds of cruelty

Kannada superstar Rajkumar’s grandson Yuva Rajkumar is set to part ways with his wife Sridevi Byrappa. In a divorce petition filed on June 6 at a family court, the actor reportedly filed his plea on grounds of cruelty under the Hindu Marriage Act against his wife.

According to a report by One India, the actor and his wife have been living separately for around a year now. The same had been rumored earlier when his wife had failed to make an appearance during the release of his debut movie, Yuva. Let’s take a look at the actor’s soon-to-be ex-wife and their relationship.

Who is Sridevi Byrappa?

Sridevi Byrappa is the wife of Yuva Rajkumar, the son of Kannada’s senior actor, and Shiva Rajkumar’s younger brother Raghavendra Rajkumar. Making his debut as a child artist in his uncle’s movie Om, Yuva (originally Guru) ventured into cinema with his debutant role as a lead in 2024’s Yuva.

His wife Sridevi was born and brought up in Mysore. Yuva and his wife were initially friends for around 7 years. Starting off as friends, a romantic relationship developed between them which eventually blossomed into their marriage. Even though Yuva’s family was initially reluctant to the union, his uncle and late actor Puneeth Rajkumar played a key role by intervening for him.

Reportedly, Sridevi initially took care of Dr Rajkumar’s Civil Service Academy and is currently pursuing her higher studies in the United States of America. Further details about the divorce indicate that the court has scheduled its next hearing for July 4, 2024, with Yuva also being out of the country still left to comment on the same.

Yuva Rajkumar’s career

Yuva Rajkumar made his debut as a lead actor this year in the movie Yuva, directed by Mr and Mrs. Ramchari fame Santhosh Ananddram. The action drama flick featured Kantara’s Sapthami Gowda in a lead role with actors Achyuth Kumar, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Sudharani and Kishore playing key roles.

The film was a commercial success in the Kannada film industry for the year 2024 and received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. Furthermore, the actor is also a producer and even sang for his late uncle in the latter’s final feature movie as a lead called James.

