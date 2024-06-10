BTS to livesteam exclusive FESTA 2024 message from Jin on 11 debut anniversary day; Know details

BTS have announced an exclusive livestream event for FESTA 2024, featuring a special message from Jin on the group's 11th debut anniversary day. The live stream scheduled for June 13 will be made available for fans who have availed the special ARMY membership. Here are the details!

On June 10, BTS announced an exciting event to mark their 11th debut anniversary during the 2024 FESTA celebrations. Fans around the world were thrilled to learn that they would be treated to an exclusive Weverse LIVE stream featuring a special message from none other than Jin himself. Set to take place on June 13, 2024, at 8:00 PM KST, this livestream promises to be a memorable experience for ARMY members.

The anticipation for Message from Jin: June 13, 2024 is palpable as fans eagerly await insights, reflections, and perhaps even surprises from the beloved BTS member. With Weverse hosting the event exclusively for ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders in select regions, the stage is set for an intimate and personal connection between Jin and his dedicated fans.

As BTS continues to make history and touch the hearts of millions worldwide, events like these serve as a reminder of the strong bond between the group and their ARMY. June 13, 2024, is not just another day; it's a celebration of perseverance, dedication, and the extraordinary journey that BTS and ARMY have embarked on together.

More details about BTS’ FESTA celebrations for the year

BTS' FESTA 2024 festivities are in full swing, stirring up a potent mix of excitement and nostalgia among fans worldwide. The unveiling of the official poster on June 2 set the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the group's 11th debut anniversary. Jungkook's heartfelt fan song, Never Let Go, released on June 7, further ignited the fervor, serving as a touching tribute to BTS' journey and their unwavering bond with ARMYs.

With an electrifying BANG BANG CON live stream showcasing iconic performances from past concerts that took place last Saturday, anticipation is at an all-time high as fans eagerly await Jin's return from military service on June 12, culminating in a special 'hug' event on June 13 to commemorate this momentous milestone in BTS' incredible journey.

