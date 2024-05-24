The prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival has witnessed eminent personalities from the cinematic field marking their presence at the star-studded gala. Renowned celebrities from all over the world have gathered to celebrate cinema. While the festival saw numerous international stars raising the fashion quotient, Shantanu Maheshwari was among the Indian celebs who shined on foreign soil. The actor made his debut at the event and walked the red carpet in a classic Indian craft.

The first-look poster of Shantanu's upcoming film Love in Vietnam was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The project marks a significant collaboration between the Indian and Vietnamese film industries.

Shantanu Maheshwari makes his debut at Cannes 2024

Known for his performance in Dil Dosti Dance, Shantanu Maheshwari made an elegant appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 by wearing a unique chikankari outfit featuring a contemporary twist. Ditching the usual style of wearing a kurta, the actor opted for a shacket that provided him a sleek and modern look.

His shacket, which is also referred to as a stylish blend of a shirt and jacket, was simply elegant. It had intricate designs and embellished pearl and crystal beading. Undeniably, Shantanu didn't fail to redefine Indian aesthetics. The Gangubai Kathiawadi fame completed his look by wearing monk shoes. The beautiful fusion of modern design and traditional craftsmanship is truly one of a kind!

On attending the gala, the actor said, "It feels amazing. I never thought I would get a chance to witness this festival. I am loving every bit of it. The best part is that I’m here for the poster launch of my film, 'Love in Vietnam,' which feels great."

About Love In Vietnam

The film stars Avneet Kaur alongside Shantanu Maheshwari. Interestingly, it also features actress Khan Gan. Love In Vietnam is written and directed by Rahhat Shah Kazm and produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali, and Abhishek Ankur. It is co-produced by Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, and Samten Hills, and associate producer Vikas Sharma.

Drooping the poster on social media, Shantanu wrote, "Thrilled to unveil the first look of our film #LoveInVietnam at Cannes! I’m excited to finally be able to share this, our groundbreaking India-Vietnam collaboration!"

