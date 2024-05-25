The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has seen many renowned personalities attending the mega event across the cinematic industry who have gathered to celebrate cinema. The Gala saw many International stars elevating the fashion quotient in the event. Some television celebrities also successfully grabbed eyeballs on the red carpet with their extraordinary looks. Amongst many stars, Shantanu Maheshwari also shone bright on the red carpet, leaving the audience stunned with his amazing look.

Besides his look at Gala, Shantanu’s upcoming film’s first poster of the movie, Love In Vietnam, was unveiled at the French Riviera.

Shantanu Maheshwari’s mesmerizing comfy white look

Shantanu Maheshwari, who is widely recognized for his stint in the popular teenage dance-romance drama, Dil Dosti Dance, made his first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, in a white-themed contemporary Rajasthani outfit. Shantanu reflected royalty as he embraced the Rajasthani heritage with a dapper comfy attire as he walked down the red carpet.

Shantanu elegantly graced the festival with his traditional look as his outfit featured a stand collar, and an open front, which was especially handcrafted for this event. The intricate chikankari designs on the shirt featured the tales of Rajasthani culture. He opted for comfy white pants.

The Gangubai Katiawadi actor completed his look with the embellished pearl-beaded mojaris. However, the fabric used in weaving the attire was cotton, promoting the summer fashion look.

The outfit was the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary design, speaking volumes about Indian culture. This chikankari outfit marked his second aesthetic look, as he previously graced the event in Kolkata chikankari work.

Shantanu Maheshwari’s poster launch

On attending the Cannes Film Festival 2024, Maheshwari stated, "It feels amazing. I never thought I would get a chance to witness this festival. I am loving every bit of it. The best part is that I’m here for the poster launch of my film, 'Love in Vietnam,' which feels great."

Along with him, the lead actress of the movie Love in Vietnam, Avneet Kaur, expressed her excitement as she shared the poster, “Proud to launch the first look of '#LoveInVietnam' at Cannes This is the first India-Vietnam collaboration and I couldn't be happier sharing this with you'll! Written & Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi”

More about Love in Vietnam

The movie Love in Vietnam will mark the first collaboration of India with Vietnamese film industries. The movie is written and directed by Rahhat Shah Kazm and produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali, and Abhishek Ankur, while Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur will be in the leading roles.

